Terrifying Scene: French Athlete Collapses During Olympics 10,000m Final

French athlete Alessia Zarbo collapsed on the track, prompting an immediate response from emergency medics while the race continued around her during the Olympics 10,000m final.
As the race continued around her, medics swiftly rushed to Zarbo’s aid, with the incident captured on live television.
One of the announcers blamed the weather on Zarbos collapse, stating, “It is quite humid and quite sticky. And maybe the whole emotion of the occasion has gotten to her as well.”
In 2020, Zarbo achieved the title of French national champion in the 10,000 meters at the French Athletics Championships.
