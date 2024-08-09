Terrifying Scene: French Athlete Collapses During Olympics 10,000m Final

French athlete Alessia Zarbo collapsed on the track, prompting an immediate response from emergency medics while the race continued around her during the Olympics 10,000m final.

As the race continued around her, medics swiftly rushed to Zarbo’s aid, with the incident captured on live television.

One of the announcers blamed the weather on Zarbos collapse, stating, “It is quite humid and quite sticky. And maybe the whole emotion of the occasion has gotten to her as well.”

The Daily Mail reported:

This is the scary moment emergency medics rushed to help French athlete Alessia Zarbo after she collapsed to the ground during the Olympics 10,000m final. With a handful of laps left in the Stade de France, one of the home favorites fell to the ground on the home straight, while the race continued alongside her. As the camera followed the leading pack around the bend, TV viewers saw medics urgently attending to the runner, with others bringing a stretcher to her aid.

JO Paris 2024 : la Française Alessia Zarbo évacuée sur civière après s’être effondrée en pleine finale du 10 000 m

➡️ https://t.co/HTjrv2qUDC pic.twitter.com/EskCqjivSN — Le Parisien | JO (@leparisien2024) August 9, 2024

#JO @Paris2024 #Athlétisme La Française Alessia Zarbo victime d’un gros malaise, d’une grosse défaillance, dans la finale du 10 000 m. Elle s’est écroulée dans la ligne droite du 100 m peu avant 25′ de course. Les secours ont accouru. Elle avait été lâchée rapidement du peloton. pic.twitter.com/xCDkH0I7Po — Ismaël Bouchafra-Hennequin (@isma57) August 9, 2024

In 2020, Zarbo achieved the title of French national champion in the 10,000 meters at the French Athletics Championships.

She continued to improve, achieving a personal best in the 10,000 meters with a time of 32:28.57 in May 2022 in Eugene, Oregon, USA. Zarbo represented France at the 2022 European Athletics Championships in the 10,000 meters. In April 2024, Zarbo secured her spot in the 10,000-meter event at the 2024 Paris Olympics by finishing 6th in the world cross-country rankings.

