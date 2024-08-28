Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Released from Prison in France – Bail Set at €5,000,000

Telegram founder Pavel Durov was released from prison in France on Wednesday evening. Pavel is out on €5,000,000 bail for “speech crimes.”

Durov is scheduled to appear before a French court over allegations that his platform was used for ‘illegal activities.’

The Telegram founder was arrested when he landed in France on Saturday on his way from Azerbaijan.

Video of his release via Gain of Fauci.

NEW: Telegram CEO Pavel Durov was just released on bail in France. The bail is set at 5 million euros and Durov is prohibited from leaving France. This entire thing is just insane… pic.twitter.com/246pMUJqK2 — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) August 28, 2024

On Saturday, the CEO of the popular messaging app Telegram was arrested at Le Bourget airport in France for refusing to comply with the country’s censorship laws.

Pavel Durov, 39, was arrested on the tarmac as he got off his private jet from Azerbaijan.

During a previous interview with Tucker Carlson, Pavel Durov said said the US government secretly attempted to infiltrate Telegram.