Teachers Are Leaving Their Jobs in Large Numbers as Unruly Thug Teens Push Them to the Breaking Point

Teachers are quitting as Generation Alpha’s behavior pushes them to their limits, creating a crisis in our education system.

Generation Alpha, born from 2010 to 2024, represents the largest cohort of children growing up in a digital age.

Teacher Brutalized by 270-lb Student Rejects Activists’ Pleas for Leniency, Wants Him to Face Maximum Sentence via @gatewaypundit https://t.co/EHIRxCAndP — The Gateway Pundit (@gatewaypundit) January 20, 2024

The Daily Mail reports,

Many blame lockdowns and school closures during the pandemic for the rise in bad behavior, while some are pointing the finger at Millennial parents who are opting to distract children with technology rather than properly discipline them. Now a new bombshell study has revealed the devastating impact this has had on school life, with 26 percent of public schools reporting that a lack of focus among ‘iPad’ students has had a ‘severe negative impact’ on teacher morale. On top of low morale, a separate April study revealed that 92 percent of leadership at public schools were concerned that students were not meeting academic standards, according to the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES).

getting whooped on the first day of school is crazy pic.twitter.com/j6qnPHQLtM — FIGHT PLUG (@theyEAThere) August 13, 2024

Two years ago, the NCES disclosed that a shocking 44 percent of public schools were operating with staffing shortages. At the same time, teacher job satisfaction hit an all-time low, with only 12 percent of educators expressing contentment, according to a 2022 report from Brown University.

As reported by Statista, in May of this year, a staggering 59,000 teachers and other educational staff quit their positions across the United States. Many left their increasingly unappreciated roles in search of more ‘fulfilling’ careers, underscoring the deepening crisis in our education system.

‘It’s chaos right now,’ a special education teacher who works in San Diego County told DailyMail.com, adding that she teaches ‘kids with severe ADHD who are also iPad babies and [their course load] is so difficult for their attention span.’

Mitchell Rutherford, a 35-year-old educator with over a decade in the field, was one of the teachers compelled to resign. In May, he stepped down from his role as a biology teacher at Sahuaro High School in Tucson, Arizona.

‘I was beginning to think I was the problem,’ Rutherford told the Wall Street Journal. ‘Part of me feels like I’m abandoning these kids,’ he said. ‘I tell kids to do hard things all the time and now I’m leaving? But I decided I’m going to try something else that doesn’t completely consume me and drain me.’

Numerous teachers are turning to TikTok to voice their frustrations because of disruptive classroom behavior.

One educator, Alanna Dinh, asked, “Millennials, why are your children so poorly behaved? And why do you find it amusing? They struggle with reading, writing, and basic manners.”