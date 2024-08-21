TALKING POINTS: Watch Democrats and the Media Repeatedly Call the Democrat Convention ‘Electric’ (VIDEO)

Democrats and the media have clearly sent out a memo that says everyone must describe the Democrat National Convention as ‘electric.’

We know this because the word ‘electric’ has been used repeatedly by various attendees and journalists. When you see coordinated language like this, it’s so obvious that someone put out a talking point.

Almost everyone is obeying, as you’ll see below. Electric now joins the liberal talking points, along with ‘joy.’

NewsBusters reports:

New Talking Points Dropped: Reporters Salivate over ‘Electric,’ ‘Electrifying’ DNC The media’s relentless astro-turfing of support for Kamala Harris went into overdrive on the first night of the DNC. Either somebody from the campaign distributed talking points to the media, or else everyone at CNN, MSNBC, and the broadcast networks (ABC, CBS, and NBC) independently rediscovered the word “electric” at exactly the same time. Since becoming her party’s presumptive nominee, Kamala Harris has enjoyed all of the fawning press a Democratic candidate ought to expect during an election year. When Republicans attacked her far-left record as a Senator, the media responded by indignantly screeching that she was actually a “moderate.” When an NYT/Siena indicated she led Trump in some swing-states, the newscasters spent an entire day marveling at her incredible “momentum.” And now that she’s at the DNC to accept her party’s nomination, the we’re seeing a suspiciously uniform claim across both cable and broadcast networks that the energy at the convention is “electric.”

Watch the video, this is comical:

New talking points just dropped.

When's the last time you heard this many people call something "electric" in a 12-hour period? pic.twitter.com/GK05iiOLou — Bill D'Agostino (@Banned_Bill) August 20, 2024

This is just like the ‘joy’ talking point. All of the enthusiasm seems so fake, forced and manufactured. They think no one will notice that they’re all using the same words. It’s really something to behold.