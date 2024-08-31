Swedish Disco Legends ABBA Try (and Fail) to Silence Trump from Playing Their Music

Swedish pop group ABBA has joined the parade of musicians hypocritically attempting to silence President Donald Trump.

The group, famous for their 70s disco hits, has demanded that Trump stop using their songs at his rallies, citing the so-called “unauthorized” use of their music.

Yet, despite their public outcry, the Trump campaign has stated they have the proper licensing to use ABBA’s music, making the band’s tantrum nothing more than another shallow attempt by out-of-touch celebrities to meddle in American politics.

In a statement obtained by Associated Press, it insisted that no request for permission had been received, and therefore, no license had been granted.

“ABBA has recently discovered the unauthorized use of their music and videos at a Trump event through videos that appeared online. As a result, ABBA and its representative has promptly requested the removal and deletion of such content. No request has been received; therefore, no permission or license has been granted.”

However, this claim was promptly refuted by the Trump campaign, which pointed out that they had indeed obtained a license through agreements with BMI and ASCAP, the organizations responsible for issuing blanket licenses for music use.

“The campaign had a license to play ABBA music through our agreement with BMI and ASCAP,” the Trump spokesperson told the AP.

This latest move by ABBA places them in a long line of virtue-signaling artists who have tried to weaponize their music against Trump, including Bruce Springsteen, Beyoncé, Celine Dion, and Foo Fighters.

The Gateway Pundit’s Kristinn Taylor reported Saturday that the rock band Foo Fighters threatened President Trump with “appropriate actions” after their 1990s hit “My Hero” was played while Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. took the stage at a rally in Glendale, Arizona Friday night.

Now, news has emerged suggesting that they should be the ones facing said “appropriate actions.”

One news outlet has uncovered the truth, and it turns out the Foo Fighters lied. The Independent reported Saturday that The Trump campaign DID have permission to play “My Hero” at the rally after the band sold their rights to BMI.