Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch Responds to Biden’s Radical Plan to “Reform” the Supreme Court

In an exclusive interview with Fox News reporter Shannon Bream, Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch addressed a radical proposal to overhaul the highest court in the land.

This discussion comes in the wake of Biden’s op-ed published in the Washington Post, where he outlined his vision for a reformed judiciary, claiming it was necessary to uphold the principle that “no one is above the law.”

Biden’s controversial plan follows a Supreme Court decision on July 1 that granted broad immunity to presidents from prosecution for actions taken while in office.

Biden expressed his concern that this ruling could allow future leaders to evade accountability for serious misconduct, including inciting “violence” like that witnessed during the January 6 Capitol events.

Biden’s proposals include imposing term limits on Supreme Court justices—suggesting an 18-year limit—and allowing the sitting president to appoint a new justice every two years, regardless of existing vacancies.

He argued that such measures would prevent any single presidency from drastically reshaping the court’s composition and would bring greater predictability to judicial appointments.

In response to these proposals, Shannon Bream asked Justice Gorsuch about the potential changes, term limits, and enforced ethics codes.

Gorsuch, appointed by Trump and on the bench since 2017, maintained a cautious stance, emphasizing the importance of an independent judiciary free from political influence.

Shannon Bream: You are not in a bubble here at the courts. There are real-world events happening. The President has proposed now changes to the court, supported, it appears, by the Vice President who looks like she's going to be the Democratic nominee. How does the court feel about potential changes, term limits, ethics codes that are enforced by someone in ways that it isn't right now? Justice Gorsuch: Shannon, you're not going to be surprised that I'm not going to get into what is now a political issue during a presidential election here. I don't think that would be helpful. I have one thought to add. It is that the independent judiciary means, what does it mean to you as an American? It means that when you're unpopular, you can get a fair hearing under the law and under the Constitution. If you're in the majority, you don't need judges and juries to hear you and protect your rights. You're popular. It's there for the moments when the spotlight's on you, when the government's coming after you. Don't you want a ferociously independent judge and a jury of your peers to make those decisions? Isn't that your right as an American? I just say, be careful.

During the interview, Justice Neil Gorsuch also expresses concern about an overabundance of laws and regulations in the U.S., arguing that it hinders American freedoms and individual judgment.

He warns about the rise of a “fourth branch of government” as federal agencies become increasingly powerful and less accountable to the people.

He notes that many criminal laws are not directly created by elected representatives but by agency officials, which can lead to confusion and unintentional violations.

He emphasizes the importance of the Declaration of Independence and the inherent rights of individuals, suggesting that overregulation may undermine those fundamental freedoms.

