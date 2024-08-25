Star Wars Fans Blame “Toxic, Misogynistic, Immature Racists” For Cancellation of Woke Series

The Gateway Pundit reported that after just one season, Disney canceled their “woke” Star Wars series ‘The Acolyte.’

The series got panned far and wide for featuring a segment with lesbian space witches.

Woke fans are in an uproar, and instead of blaming the writers, directors, or actors for the dismal failure, they are blaming ‘toxic, misogynistic racists’ for the cancellation because everyone should want wokeism to infect everything.

Bounding into Comics reports:

Despite absolutely abysmal viewership numbers representing a terrible return on Disney’s $180 million production budget investment, grieving stans have taken to claiming that the decision to cancel the widely-panned series was actually the result of the company choosing to cater to a supposed legion of Star Wars fans who could not ‘handle’ a story not centered on white males.

The insanity woke fans posted on social media is exactly what you would expect.

It wasn’t a ratings failure because it was bad, it was because of racist misogynists!

It’s because of racists, don’t you know!

Byl Holte captured the woke dilemma perfectly on X.

The funny thing about Disney Star Wars is:

They proudly boast that they want an all-female audience…

…but then they bitch when the shows and movies fail because men don’t watch.

I sspecifically didnt watch “The Acolyte” because all the press coverage was “WOMEN YAY,” “LESBIANS YAY,” “MEN ARE WEAK AND BAD.”

This show got the hateful divisive audience it was made for.

If that’s not enough to pay the bills, that’s on them, not us.

