Star Wars Fans Blame “Toxic, Misogynistic, Immature Racists” For Cancellation of Woke Series

The Gateway Pundit reported that after just one season, Disney canceled their “woke” Star Wars series ‘The Acolyte.’

The series got panned far and wide for featuring a segment with lesbian space witches.

Woke fans are in an uproar, and instead of blaming the writers, directors, or actors for the dismal failure, they are blaming ‘toxic, misogynistic racists’ for the cancellation because everyone should want wokeism to infect everything.

Bounding into Comics reports:

Despite absolutely abysmal viewership numbers representing a terrible return on Disney’s $180 million production budget investment, grieving stans have taken to claiming that the decision to cancel the widely-panned series was actually the result of the company choosing to cater to a supposed legion of Star Wars fans who could not ‘handle’ a story not centered on white males.

The insanity woke fans posted on social media is exactly what you would expect.

It wasn’t a ratings failure because it was bad, it was because of racist misogynists!

“It wasn’t racism, it was the ~ratings~” is a weak argument because the loudest haters were the racist misogynists encouraging people to trash this show but whatever — Mollie (@DarthMaullie) August 20, 2024

It’s because of racists, don’t you know!

the acolyte getting cancelled is actually so evil, everything about it was so cool and so star wars, telling a story from an era there isn’t really any visual media about, and because a bunch of racists bigots couldn’t bear to watch someone not white for a couple hours it’s over — yana (@wishnnlist) August 20, 2024

I’m really tired of sharing the franchise I love with toxic, misogynistic, immature racists, and constantly seeing them be catered to, even though the rest of us have been here, all along, wanting new and fresh stories that connect deeply with all of us. https://t.co/YED2bsnMD7 — Amy✨the Phillies are fightin? (@guerraDgalaxia) August 20, 2024

Byl Holte captured the woke dilemma perfectly on X.

The funny thing about Disney Star Wars is: They proudly boast that they want an all-female audience… …but then they bitch when the shows and movies fail because men don’t watch. I sspecifically didnt watch “The Acolyte” because all the press coverage was “WOMEN YAY,” “LESBIANS YAY,” “MEN ARE WEAK AND BAD.” This show got the hateful divisive audience it was made for. If that’s not enough to pay the bills, that’s on them, not us.