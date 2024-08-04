OUCH! Speaker at Trump Atlanta Rally Ends Kamala Harris’s Career with One Question About Willie Brown (VIDEO)

President Trump held a massive MAGA rally in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday.

Trump took the stage to thunderous applause at the Georgia State University Convocation Center.

WATCH:

NOW: President Trump takes the stage in Atlanta, Georgia pic.twitter.com/kHohEAFUPl — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) August 3, 2024

Trump invited a woman named Michaelah Montgomery to speak at the Atlanta rally on Saturday night.

WATCH:

WATCH: President Trump welcomes Conserve the Culture’s Michaelah Montgomery onstage at Atlanta rally pic.twitter.com/OU5H0TpT9p — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) August 3, 2024

Montgomery ended Kamala Harris’s career with one question about Willie Brown.

Former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown admitted in 2020 to an extramarital affair with Kamala Harris.

Brown also admitted to giving Harris her first official state job.

In a short article in the San Francisco Chronicle Brown admitted to the extra-marital affair and to appointing Harris to two state commissions.

Montgomery said Kamala Harris

“Aside from her record as a prosecutor, why don’t we ask Mrs. Willie Brown if Kamala Harris cares about black families,” Montgomery said.

OUCH!

WATCH: