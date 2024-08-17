Southern Californians Blindsided by Sky-High Electricity Bills After New Socialist “Time of Use” Pricing System Goes Into Effect

Southern Californians were hit with massive electricity bills this summer after a new Socialist “Time of Use” (TOU) pricing system went into effect.

SoCal utility company Southern California Edison (SCE) charges its customers more for energy use during ‘peak hours’ with its “Time of Use” pricing system.

Customers pay higher rates if they use electricity during different times of day. This incentivizes people NOT to use energy during the hottest times of the day.

Energy is energy but the utility company is punishing their customers and charging more money for air conditioning during peak heat waves!

Some customers were shocked to see their electric bills skyrocket to more than $1,000 a month.

One SCE customer, Carla Chang wrote to KTLA: “Hello! Please look into whyyyyyy Edison is charging so much for electricity. People are receiving $600-$1000 bills.”

KTLA reported:

If your electric bill this month was sky high, it wasn’t just scorching summer heat that was to blame, and you’re NOT alone. Many Southern California Edison customers are feeling the heat living with the TOU pricing system: That’s ‘Time of Use.’ Put into effect in 2020 and 2021, TOU pricing is exactly what it says: You pay different rates for your electricity depending on the time of day you are using it. As SCE puts it, it costs more to produce and deliver electricity during different times of day, so this is supposed to provide “an incentive for customers to shift electricity use away from more expensive peak hours.” SCE admits rates will generally be higher during summer weekday afternoons. If you run the AC, work at home, do laundry during those hours, you are paying MORE than if you wait and do those things during later or off-peak hours. One SCE customer, Carla Chang wrote to KTLA: “Hello! Please look into whyyyyyy Edison is charging so much for electricity. People are receiving $600-$1000 bills.” Sarah Clifford sent us her bill which was $1128 this month alone, and Sara says that’s the “discounted rate.” Sarah says she keeps her thermostat at 78 degrees whenever possible. Melissa Avalos says, “There has been a rise in our electricity bills that is beyond this earth. We went from paying $86 dollars a month to $400 dollars a month and don’t even run our air at night. Something needs to be done as we are seniors and barely making enough to cover this increase.”

Southern California Edison, Pacific Gas & Electric, and San Diego Gas & Electric also proposed a plan to charge customers based on income, not usage.

This is based on a new assembly bill that requires ‘simpler’ electricity bills.

Customers will see the new changes starting in 2025.

Under the proposal (via KTLA):