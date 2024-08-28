Singer Mariah Carey Reveals Her Mother and Sister Died on Same Day

Singer Mariah Carey has revealed her sister and mother died on the same day.

In a statement on Monday, Carey shared that her mother, Patricia, and sister, Alison, passed away on the same day.

Carey shared, “My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day.”

The Grammy award-winning singer added, “I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed.”

Carey added no further details regarding the cause of her mother and sister’s death.

It was previously reported that Carey’s mother was in hospice care after having organ failure complications.

In her 2020 memoir, Carey wrote about her complicated relationship with her mother but ultimately dedicated her book to her mother, Patricia.