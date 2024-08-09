SHOCKING NEW FOOTAGE: Police Body Cam RELEASED of Trump Assassin POINTING GUN at Officers Before Firing on The President | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in around 10 minutes.

ARTICLE 1:  BREAKING: New Bodycam Footage Shows Police Officer Being Hoisted Onto Roof, Confronting Thomas Crooks Before He Opened Fire on Trump

ARTICLE 2:  JD Vance GOES OFF on CNN’s Brianna Keilar For Attacking His Military Service in an Effort to Defend Tim Walz’s Stolen Valor Lies (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 3: Swimmer Disappears Under the Water Feet from the Finish Line – All Competition Events Suspended

ARTICLE 4: MASSIVE FAIL: US Women’s Olympic B-Ball Team BOMBS OUT – Only Draw 12,437 in Latest Game – After Angry Women Keep Caitlin Clark at Home 

ARTICLE 5:  HE’S COOKED: Biden in His First Public Appearance in Days: “28 Out of Every High School Students is Latino, We Better Start Figuring It Out” (VIDEO)  

 Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.

