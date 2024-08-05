Several Americans Injured After Missile Hits Iraqi Air Base – Biden and Harris Are Nowhere to be Found

Several Americans were injured after a missile struck Al Asad Airbase in Iraq.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are nowhere to be found.

SEVERAL U.S. PERSONNEL INJURED IN ROCKET ATTACK AGAINST BASE HOUSING U.S. TROOPS IN IRAQ -THREE OFFICIALS TELL REUTERS w/@idreesali114 — Phil Stewart (@phildstewart) August 5, 2024

Biden claimed he has been briefed on the attack. Notice how Kamala Harris is carefully posing. She’s trying hard to make it look like she’s ready to be president.

Earlier, @VP and I were briefed in the Situation Room on developments in the Middle East. We received updates on threats posed by Iran and its proxies, diplomatic efforts to de-escalate regional tensions, and preparations to support Israel should it be attacked again. We also… pic.twitter.com/kbRcVkW3ex — President Biden (@POTUS) August 5, 2024

NBC News reported:

Several U.S. personnel are believed to be injured following a suspected rocket attack on U.S. and coalition forces at Al Asad Airbase in Iraq, a defense official confirmed to NBC News. Additional details are not currently available as base staff are conducting a post-attack damage assessment, according to the official. President Joe Biden has been briefed on the matter, a White House official said. The attack comes amid growing fears that the Israel-Hamas war will spill over into a wider conflict in the Middle East following assassinations in Beirut and Tehran last week. Israel announced it killed a Hezbollah senior commander in a strike in Lebanon. Hours later, it was reported that Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh had been killed in Iran.

On Saturday a clueless Joe Biden was asked about Iran’s threats to Israel.

“Do you think Iran will stand down?” a reporter shouted at Biden.

“What?” Biden shouted.

“Do you think Iran will stand down?” the reporter shouted.

“I hope so. I don’t know,” Biden said as he shuffled along in Delaware.

WATCH: