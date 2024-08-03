SENSATIONAL HYMN: 100,000 Sing “This Is How They Rule Ya” at Freedom Protest in London July 27

As Great Britain descends into chaos after the stabbing deaths of three innocent young girls in Southport, a sensational video is making the rounds of Canadian singer Kelly Lamb performing “How They Rule Ya” at Tommy Robinson’s “Unite the Kingdom” protest at Trafalgar Square July 27 to a crowd of 100,000.

“How They Rule Ya” is a protest song written by Owen Benjamin for Tommy Robinson to the tune of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah”.

Benjamin wrote it after Tommy Robinson was wrongfully imprisoned in May 2018 for the crime of journalism.

The aptly named ‘How they rule ya’ sung by @KellyLamb86 to our 100,000 strong #UniteTheKingdom rally in London on Saturday pic.twitter.com/EEsWGUda5U — Tommy Robinson (@TRobinsonNewEra) August 1, 2024

How They Rule Ya

I heard there was a secret court

Where journalists weren’t allowed to report

But you don’t really care for freedom, do ya?

It goes like this, without the 5th

The gavel falls and they cuff your wrists

It’s not ok that this is how they rule ya

How they rule ya (4x)

But Tommy has been here before

He’s seen this room, and he’s walked this floor

Last time they tried to kill him but he endured, yeah

They need the voice for the growing State

And they won’t stop who their voters rape

It’s not ok that this is how they rule ya

How they rule ya (4x)

There was a time the press let you know

Who is really coming to your shores

But now they don’t tell the story ever true, yeah

The State tries to say, “Tommy has racial hate”

But really it’s a fear of a Caliphate

And the State says “No! Take it! This is how we rule ya”

How they rule ya (4x)

Pedophiles are celebrated

While Tommy was incarcerated

But you never seem to care for children, do ya?

The grooming gangs moved in on you

And the kids looked up to you for truth

Please don’t just say “Baby, this is how they now rule ya”

How they rule ya (4x)

Canadian trucker organizer Tamara Lich performs “I Won’t Back Down” by Tom Petty with Louise Distras and Kelly Lamb:

Kelly Lamb speaks to Urban Scoop about why she is standing up for Free Speech in Britain: