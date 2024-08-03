Senator And VP Nominee JD Vance Speaks to Crowd at Atlanta Rally-“Kamala Harris is Not Getting a Promotion to the Presidency of the United States” (VIDEO)

Senator and VP Nominee JD Vance took the stage to a very enthusiastic crowd at the Trump rally in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday.

The crowd was chanting, “JD, JD, JD, JD!”

NOW: Sen. JD Vance takes the stage in Atlanta, Georgia pic.twitter.com/GlpmyeimC6 — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) August 3, 2024

JD exposed the media’s lies about Biden and how they are promoting Kamala Harris.

“After covering up Joe Biden’s incompetence for the last three and a half years, our friends in the media are at it again. This time, they are gaslighting us on Kamala Harris’ radical record. They want to portray her as some kind of sensible moderate despite all evidence to the contrary,” Vance said.

“For three and a half years that Joe Biden who couldn’t complete a sentence was Albert Einstein, and now they want to tell us that Kamala Harris is Abraham Lincoln,” Vance said.

“Kamala Harris is NOT getting a promotion to the Presidency of the United States,” Vance continued.

“Kamala Harris is NOT getting a promotion to the Presidency of the United States.” — Sen. JD Vance in Atlanta, GA pic.twitter.com/1Az2rb29YZ — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) August 3, 2024

JD also pointed out Kamala Harris’ hypocrisy and pointed out her extreme views.

“And now Kamala Harris says we are weird,” Vance said.

“Let’s talk about some things that are weird,” Vance continued.

“We think it’s weird that the far left wants to allow biological males to beat the living crap out of women in boxing. We think it’s weird for a presidential candidate to bail convicted rapists and murders out of prison and that is what Kamala Harris did,” Vance continued.

“Kamala Harris comes to Atlanta and talks with a fake southern accent even though she grew up in Canada. You can’t make it up, that’s pretty weird,” Vance continued.

“Let’s talk about some things that are WEIRD…”: Sen. JD Vance BLASTS Kamala Harris in Atlanta, GA pic.twitter.com/UzMynxHyAa — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) August 3, 2024

