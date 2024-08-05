Senator Shelley Capito: EPA and Kamala Harris Doling Out Inflation Reduction Act Funds to Radical Groups (Video)

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), a Ranking Member of the Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, and Senator Pete Ricketts (R-NE) held a press conference last week to discuss additional oversight findings of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

They highligted the radical, extremist groups being funded through the Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act’s (IRA) $3 billion in Environmental and Climate Justice Block Grant program.

The Gateway Pundit reported in May that Capito announced the EPA gave a $50 million grant to a “climate justice” group that, according to Capito, is involved in pro-Hamas, anti-Israel, and anti-Semitic activities.

Through funding from the IRA, the EPA awarded the grant to the Climate Justice Alliance (CJA) which showcases antisemitic, anti-Israel, and pro-Hamas imagery on its social media.

In the latest press conference, Capito highlighted new groups receiving funds and the leading role Vice President Kamala Harris has played.

Capito shared that these groups hold extreme positions including defunding the U.S. military and the police and that they actively engage in activities that are anti-American, anti-Israel, and anti-Semitic.

“We’ve really been digging into who is getting these massive amounts of grants through the EPA. There’s $3 billion in the Inflation Reduction Act, the IRA, that will go for different climate buckets. And in our investigation, we found that a lot of this money that’s going out really has little to do with the environment and a lot to do with funding groups that are basically engaged in what I characterize as anti-American activities. They’re anti-American, anti-Semitic, anti-Israel, anti-police and anti-border security,” Capito said.

“I’m also going to say that Vice President Harris…is quoted here, ‘I put equity at the center of our nation’s largest investment in climate in history, to reach the organizations that know their community best.’ That’s what she said when they rolled out and actually named these organizations. And interestingly, today, there was a news article today, saying that the green groups have now formed a coalition today, and guess who they’re endorsing for president? Vice President Harris.”

“This uncovers quite a bit of the $3 billion. We’re up to $200 million, actually a little bit more than that if you count everything all in, and this is just a lack of accountability. The administrator of the EPA has been questioned about this. He says the money hasn’t gone out, that was their first thing. ‘Well, they haven’t gotten the money yet.’ Now they’re saying, ‘well, we don’t check out the partner organizations.’ So this NDN [Collective] would be a partner organization as opposed to an actual grantee. So, why aren’t you vetting these people? I mean, this is taxpayer dollars, and what do they have to do with telling people how to live and cope better and clean up their environment?”

“So what are we doing about it? Well, we’re shining a light on it, and urging the EPA to not disburse this money and coincidentally, they haven’t disbursed all of this money yet, so we’ll see what happens. I pushed in the Appropriations Committee for more money for the EPA Inspector General, somebody to follow the money within the EPA, because they know best, an inspector general would be able to do that. And then I think the most important thing is when we take control of Congress after January, we will be able to defund a lot of this, but we also be able to follow it and do much more oversight.”

Watch: