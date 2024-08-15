MUST SEE: Senator Josh Hawley Tracks Down His Dem Opponent Lucas Kunce and Confronts Him at Event – Calls Him Out to Debate (VIDEO)

Senator Josh Hawley confronts his opponent Lucas Kunce to schedule a debate. Kunce wanted to push it off.

Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) tracked down and confronted his Democrat opponent Lucas Kunce on Tuesday at an event he was attending.

Hawley tweeted out, “Well, Kunce refused to debate – but I found him!”

Hawley then tweeted, “Kunce has been hiding out for two weeks – I finally found him today. And he STILL won’t debate. But I’ll be there.”

Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) was not able to pin down a time for a debate. And, Kunce refused to debate him at that same event.

Josh Hawley is ahead of Kunce by at least 9 points in the latest polls.

