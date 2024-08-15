And Secret Service Did Nothing? Photo Released of Would-Be Assassin Thomas Crooks Walking Around Building with a Gun Before Shooting President Trump

Would-be assassin Thomas Crooks was caught on camera walking around the building with a gun before he shot President Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania.

A new video was released on Wednesday by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) of would-be assassin casually walking around a building with a gun before he shot President Trump and nearly took off his head.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna: “I just obtained a photo that was taken by an individual at the rally in PA of Crooks walking around the building before the assassination attempt WITH the gun used to shoot at President Trump. This photo was submitted to LEO in PA. To my knowledge, this photo has not been released until now.”

How in the world did the Secret Service miss this?

There are certainly a lot of questions that still need to be answered.

On Sunday, The Gateway Pundit posted a video of Thomas Crooks jumping from roof to roof before he slithered up on his belly and shot President Trump. Crooks also killed a Trump supporter in the crowd and injured two others.

Newly discovered video shows killer Thomas Crooks jumping from the building roof to another roof before his attempted assassination of President Trump.

Last week a video surfaced of would-be assassin Thomas Crooks running on the roof of the AGR building moments before he fired at President Trump, injured the president, killed an innocent Trump supporter in the massive Butler, Pennsylvania crowd, and critically injured two other victims.

Fox News last week obtained video from James Copenhaver, one of the victims wounded by Democrat donor Thomas Crooks that shows the shooter moving across the roof of the American Glass Research (AGR) building minutes before the would-assassin tried to gun down Trump.

This X screenshot shows a new angle of the July 13 assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania. (@EndWokeness / X Screen Shot)

As Gateway Pundit readers know, the AGR building is where Crooks set up shop to carry out his assassination attempt. The Secret Service inexplicably left the area unguarded despite it being within 150 yards of President Trump and his stage, an easy shot for a decent shooter.

Local Pennsylvania police said that they warned the U.S. Secret Service that the warehouse where the shooter was positioned needed protection, and the Secret Service lied to them and refused to protect President Trump.

The Secret Service inexplicably left the area unguarded despite it being within 150 yards of Trump, an easy shot for a halfway decent shooter.

Now there is new video of Crooks running around on the roof of the AGR building before the shooting at the Butler rally. And today there is a photo of Crooks walking around the building with a gun.

The video shows Crooks jumping from one roof to another roof before he shot President Trump and several Trump supporters.

The video was taken from a police camera – the number is posted on the video — BWC2122111 Clip.

Here is the full video from the police camera – 26 minutes long.
Video via AdudeUknow.

Because of the Secret Service’s negligence, Trump was nearly killed, and a heroic firefighter lost his life.

