Scott Jennings Levels Other CNN Hosts for Saying Tim Walz is Normal: ‘Is it Normal to Let the Biggest City in Your State Burn for Four Days?’ (VIDEO)

Once again, Scott Jennings is proving that he is the only good reason to watch CNN.

Tonight as some of his fellow CNN panelists and hosts were saying that Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is normal, Jennings turned the tables and asked if it’s normal to let your state’s largest city burn for four days, as Walz did during the George Floyd riots.

He also brought up the fact that Walz’s wife said she left the windows of their home open so she could enjoy the smell of tires burning. Is that normal?

From the Trump War Room on Twitter/X:

BASH: One of his friends told me that Walz’ superpower is how normal he is. JENNINGS: Is it normal to let the biggest city in your state burn while you’re the governor for 4 days destroying thousands of businesses, and hundreds of millions of dollars in property damage, while you do nothing? Does that sound normal? Is it normal for your wife to say she opened the window so she could let the smell of tire fires waft in so they could take in the smells of this radical chaos and anarchy on the streets of Minneapolis?

Watch the video:

The Democrats are pushing this talking point so hard, it’s ridiculous, and the media is bending over backwards to help them do it. They desperately want voters to believe that Trump and Vance are ‘weird’ and that Harris and Walz are ‘normal.’

That is only going to work on brain-dead hardcore leftists who were never going to vote for Trump in the first place.