Russia Blames Ukraine for Attack on Nuclear Power Plant in Zaporishia Region – Cooling Systems Catch Fire (Video)

Ukrainian forces struck a nucler power plant in the Zaporizhia region on Sunday, an area controlled by Russia.

The cooling systems at the nuclear plant caught fire sending a dark cloud of smoke in the air above the plant.

According to WIkipedia, the Zaporizhia nuclear plant in southeastern Ukraine is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe and among the 10 largest in the world. It has been under Russian control since 2022. It was built by the Soviet Union near the city of Enerhodar, on the southern shore of the Kakhovka Reservoir on the Dnieper river.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that a fire broke out at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. The cooling system was allegedly not working. Russia would not hit a Nuclear Power Plant, it is not stupid enough to cause radiation leakage in a border country, Of course, there is a global gang behind the attack.

Zelenski, Zaporizhia Nükleer Santrali'nde yangın çıktığını doğruladı.

sözde soğutma sistemide çalışmıyormuş.

rusya Nükleer Santrali vurmaz,sınır ülkede radyasyon sızıntısına sebep olacak kadar salak değil,

elbette saldırının arkasında küresel çete var. pic.twitter.com/Y2EgYOL3Vj — Serdar (@serdaremsc) August 11, 2024

Russia Today blamed Ukrainian Forces for the attack at the nuclear plant.