Rumble CEO Escapes France after Telegram CEO Is Arrested for Not Censoring Free Speech – Vows to Fight French Tyrants in Courts for Right to Freedom of Expression

Rumble CEO Chris Pavolvski announced on Sunday that he has escaped France and departed communist Europe.

Pavlovski, who runs one of the largest social media companies in the world in Rumble, has always vowed to make his platform an oasis for free speech unlike the far-left tyrants at Google-YouTube who allow leftists to spew unlimited amount of lies but will not allow conservative voices a voice on the platform without restrictions.

Pavlovski wrote on X:

Chris Pavlovski: I’m a little late to this, but for good reason — I’ve just safely departed from Europe. France has threatened Rumble, and now they have crossed a red line by arresting Telegram’s CEO, Pavel Durov, reportedly for not censoring speech. Rumble will not stand for this behavior and will use every legal means available to fight for freedom of expression, a universal human right. We are currently fighting in the courts of France, and we hope for Pavel Durov’s immediate release.

Pavlovski followed up his escape tweet with this “Where we are” tweet:

TikTok and Telegram are gone – Rumble and X remain.

Elon Musk weighed in with agreement.

In 2023 Rumble left communist Brazil rather than obey the judicial order to censor conservative voices.

Rumble is constantly under attack by the radical globalist left. Companies like Dunkin Donuts and Diageo alcoholic beverages announced they would leave the platform based on its free speech policies.

On Saturday Telegram CEO Pavel Durov was arrested at Le Bourget airport for refusing to comply with censorship laws.

