Ron DeSantis Weighs in on Kamala Harris’ VP Pick Tim Walz

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis weighed in on Kamala Harris’ VP pick Tim Walz. DeSantis wanted to remind Walz that Minnesota’s loss is Florida’s gain.

DeSantis wrote on X, “In 2021, Minnesotans were roughly five times more likely to move to Florida than vice versa.”

“They were fleeing a state that, under Gov. Tim Walz, turned its back on law and order, increased taxes, and imposed unscientific coronavirus restrictions, harming children and destroying businesses.”

“Walz is an unbridled leftist, an Ilhan Omar-style Democrat that puts ideology above all else.”

In 2021, Minnesotans were roughly five times more likely to move to Florida than vice versa. They were fleeing a state that, under Gov. Tim Walz, turned its back on law and order, increased taxes, and imposed unscientific coronavirus restrictions, harming children and destroying… — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) August 6, 2024

Minnesotan Dustin Grage agreed.

“As a Minnesotan who stayed up four days straight with a newborn and no sleep during the Minneapolis Riots.”

“I can confirm this is true.”

“It’s why Minnesota has lost more residents to Florida than any other state in the country.”

As a Minnesotan who stayed up four days straight with a newborn and no sleep during the Minneapolis Riots. I can confirm this is true. It’s why Minnesota has lost more residents to Florida than any other state in the country. pic.twitter.com/NuiHdQvHC4 — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) August 6, 2024

Retired sports broadcaster Michele Tafoya added to the concern about Walz’s disastrous and dangerous record with a stark reminder that this election is a clear choice “between leftism and freedom.”

“I have lived in Minnesota since 1994. It has gone from being one of the safest, prettiest places in the US to — under @GovTimWalz— one of the saddest.”

“Police morale has plummeted. More people have left than moved in.”

“Walz is a an excellent liar.”

He let our cities burn, has lost over half a billion taxpayer dollars in the last four years to scandal, blamed the spread of Covid on youth sports, I could go on….”

“The country will clearly have a choice between leftism and freedom.”