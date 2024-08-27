Robert Kennedy, Jr. on Trump: “Im Going to Work to Get Him Elected – I’ve Been Asked to Go on the Transition Team” (VIDEO)

On Monday night, Tucker Carlson released a compelling interview with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., following Kennedy’s recent decision to suspend his presidential campaign and endorse former President Donald Trump.

The conversation, which was posted in full on his X account, revealed Kennedy’s newfound commitment to ensuring Trump’s victory in the upcoming election.

During the discussion, Robert Kennedy Jr. told Tucker Carlson that he was asked to be on President Trump’s Transition Team.

Tucker Carlson: What happens now? You had this amazing announcement with Donald Trump on Friday. It’s now Monday, I think. It was just three days ago. How do you spend from here until election day? Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.: I’m going to work to get him elected. I’m working with the campaign. We’re working on policy issues together. I’ve been asked to go on to the Transition Team to help pick the people who will be running the government and I’m looking forward to that. I’m going to fight. I don’t know what would happen to me if we lose. Tucker Carlson: Well, that’s it. I mean, a lot of people I know personally, and I’m friends with have gone to prison. One of them is in prison right now, Pavel Juroff. There are others. What happens if he loses to you? Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.: If… I don’t know. But I mean, listen, I never really think about that. What I think is, okay, here’s what I got to do today and get up every day and say, Reporting for duty, sir, and then go do that. And nothing’s a crisis. Everything’s a task. And so that’s what I’m going to be, a happy warrior. I know what I have to do, so I’m going to do it.