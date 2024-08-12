RNC Chairman Michael Whatley Announces Over 157,000 Election Integrity Volunteers Registered Nationwide, Surpassing Initial Goal of 100,000 Poll Workers and Observers

Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Michael Whatley announced that over 157,000 volunteers have registered for the party’s Protect the Vote initiative, far exceeding their initial goal of 100,000.

This announcement comes as a critical step towards ensuring that November’s elections are free from irregularities and reflect the will of the American people.

The Gateway Pundit reported in June that Lara Trump, the co-chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC), revealed plans to build a formidable watchdog army. This force will be tasked with safeguarding the integrity of our elections this coming November.

“Our other top priority is election integrity,” said Lara Trump. “If we don’t have free, fair, and transparent elections, nothing else matters. That is our goal at the RNC. Every single person in this country, regardless of how you vote, should want free and fair elections.”

“[Whatley and I started here in the state of Michigan, launching our election integrity program. What we want to do is train 100,000 people all across this country to be part of that team. Now, what does that mean? That means we want poll watchers, but not just that; we want poll workers. We have a unique opportunity right now that we have not had in 40 years as a party. For 40 years, there was a consent decree placed upon the RNC that did not allow us to train people to work as poll workers,” said Lara.

The RNC’s plan also includes training individuals to work in tabulation centers where mail-in ballots are processed. They are seeking attorneys who can be present at every major polling location to proactively address any issues that arise.

Lara called for any lawyers listening to join the effort, emphasizing that they do not have to be trained in election law. “We will train you on exactly what you need to be looking out for,” she said.

During an exclusive interview with Maria Bartiromo, Whatley emphasized the importance of being present at polling places to maintain election integrity. “The second component for election integrity is you got to be in the room,” he said.

“We announced when Laura Trump and I took over at the RNC four months ago that we were going to recruit over 100,000 volunteers into our national program. Happy to say that we’ve already got 157,000 volunteers registered. We’re going to continue to push for the next 87 days to make sure that we have the biggest, most robust national election integrity program in the history of the country.”

The RNC has launched a dedicated website—protectthevote.com—where interested individuals can sign up and receive training tailored to their state’s requirements.

WATCH: