RFK Jr.’s Running Mate Nicole Shanahan on Today’s Democrat Party: “I’m Shocked. I’m Saddened. I’m Worried for Them – They’ve Lost Their Soul” (VIDEO)

On Tuesday night, Nicole Shanahan, Robert F. Kennedy’s running mate, joined Jesse Watters on FOX News to discuss Bobby’s platform to Make America Healthy Again.

Last Friday, following the DNC Convention, Bobby suspended his campaign and endorsed Donald Trump for president.

This sent shockwaves through the liberal circles and legacy media outlets who were absolutely revolted with Bobby’s decision. These are the same people who said nothing when the Democrat Party denied Bobby permission to run in a fair primary that wasn’t rigged for Joe Biden. These are the same people who said nothing when Joe Biden refused Bobby’s requests for Secret Service protection despite the fact that his famous father and uncle were both assassinated in the 1960s.

Earlier in the day on Tuesday, Nicole Shanahan tweeted out her change in perception since she ran for vice president on Bobby’s presidential ticket.

Nicole Shanahan: I’ll admit I used to kind of roll my eyes when people claimed that President Trump was being “persecuted.” I was looking at it through the distorted filter of the media. Well, I just completed my first cross-examination in our second New York Ballot Access case, where the DNC-aligned PAC attorneys questioned me like a criminal. OK, I get it now. Our justice system is clearly being co-opted and abused by nefarious people with malevolent political agendas.

Nicole was commenting on the latest junk charges against President Trump.

I’ll admit I used to kind of roll my eyes when people claimed that President Trump was being “persecuted.” I was looking at it through the distorted filter of the media. Well, I just completed my first cross-examination in our second New York Ballot Access case, where the… pic.twitter.com/7zTfi4FQ6K

Tonight Nicole joined Jesse Watters to discuss her experience and goals.

Nicole Shanahan on Democrat attacks: This is wild. I’m asking myself what happened to the party of when they go low, we go high, because right now they’re just going lower and lower and lower. I’m shocked. I’m saddened. I’m worried for them, honestly, they’ve lost their soul. They’ve lost their direction. And if you’re going to pick a target, you got to pick it a little bit better.

Robert F. Kennedy is one of the kindest human beings I’ve had the pleasure to get to know. He said it the other day. He was like, I don’t have a bone of revenge in my body. This is somebody who’s been attacked over years now from all different angles. Big pharma has come after him harder than just about anybody. I have to Bobby shows up with grace every time.

He said to me when I joined this campaign, he said, You’re going to get attacked in ways you would have never expected. But just remember, every attack is a signal from God. Show up with kindness.

Jesse Watters: I should take that advice. That sounds like a good idea. Nicole, you had last week a big event in Arizona, and you’re running me, got on stage, and he says, We’re going to make America healthy again. Tell us what that means.

Nicole Shanahan: So making America healthy again is admitting the fact that we have the highest chronic health disease rate of any modern nation. We spend $4.6 trillion on health care. It doesn’t seem to be getting us anywhere. So it’s really asking the hard questions of why is our health care system not delivering healthy people?

We know that there’s a huge amount of collusion and a huge amount of corruption in our agencies. We’re going to decouple that. We’re going to decouple big pharma from our government agencies that are responsible for delivering healthy results to people. We’re going to stop censoring scientists that are telling us the causes of these diseases.

We’re not going to just whack a mole with these diseases anymore. We’re going to get to the root causes of them. And we’re going to be honest with people, and we’re going to help them guide themselves into health. We’re going to fix our food supply chain once and for all. We’re going to fix dirty water once and for all.

You know, Robert F. Kennedy cleaned up the Hudson. He’s cleaned up a whole river system. And there are many other systems in this country that we know that if we had an opportunity to, we could clean out all the PFAS and toxins that we know are making us sick…

…And we’re going to see those health results turn around in a matter of, I think we could do it in six months. We’re going to see a decline in autism.

Jesse Watters: Purify the country in six months. That’s ambitious. But if anybody can do it, then I’m sure Bobby can do it. You mentioned censorship. Anthony Fauci was brutal in the censorship regime during the pandemic, and now Zuckerberg has come out and said, Yeah, we censored jokes during the pandemic, even. And he admitted that the laptop thing was a hoax.

The FBI cooked that up and he censored it. He felt ashamed of it. What are we going to do about that? Your running mate spoke very specifically about censorship during the campaign?…

On Mark Zuckerberg’s admission that the Biden regime pressured him to censor Americans like Bobby Kennedy Jr. (and The Gateway Pundit):

Nicole Shanahan: I think the call to Mark Zuckerberg right now is disclosure. Be transparent. How did this happen? Who were the officials that went to you and asked you to censor? Or who was on that list? Why were these people on the list? Why didn’t you ask the question, why am I censoring these specific accounts? There’s this whole level of exploration that can happen right now. Mark has put his foot forward to offer it up, and now it’s our chance to ask him to deliver.