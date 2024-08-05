RFK Jr. Laughs As He Tells Roseanne Barr Story About Taking Dead Bear Cub Out of His Trunk and Dumping It In Central Park—Tried to Make It Look Like It Was Hit By a Bike [VIDEO]

During an interview with Roseanne Barr in her kitchen, Independent presidential candidate RFK Jr. revealed a bizarre story about dumping a dead bear cub in Central Park to make it look like it was hit by a bicycle. His story was timed to get out ahead of an imminent hit piece on him by the far-left rag, The New Yorker.

RFK Jr. explained:

“I was taking a group of people, falconing, up in Goshen, New York, up in Hudson Valley. I was supposed to meet them there at maybe 8:00 or 9:00. I was driving up maybe really early, like 7:00. And a woman in a van in front of me hit a bear and killed it, a young bear. So, I pulled over, and I picked up the bear and put him in the back of my van because I was going to skin the bear. It was in very good condition, and I was going to put the meat in my refrigerator. You can do that in New York State. You can get a bear tag for a roadkill bear. And, so then we went walking, and I had the bear in my car. Then we had a really good day, and we went late. We were catching a lot of game, and the people really loved it, so we stayed late. So instead of going back to my home in Westchester, I had to go right to the city because there was dinner at Peter Luger’s Steakhouse. At the end of the dinner, it went late, and I realized I couldn’t go home. I had to go to the airport.And the bear was in my car, and I didn’t want to leave the bear in the car. Because that would have been bad.

The story was pretty believable until RFK Jr., who grew up vacationing in Palm Beach, FL, and Martha’s Vineyard as part of one of the wealthiest families in America, tells Roseanne the decision he made to dump the bear cub in Central Park was likely because of the “redneck” in him.

Then I thought, at that time, this was a little bit of the redneck in me. There’d been a series of bicycle accidents in New York. They had just put in the bike lanes. A couple of people had gotten killed, and it was every day, and people had gotten badly injured. Every day, it was in the press. I so I thought—I wasn’t drinking, of course, but people were drinking with me who thought this was a good idea. So, I had an old bike in my car that somebody had asked me to get rid of. I said, Let’s go put the bear in the Central Park, and we’ll make it look like he got hit by the bike. It was funny to the people. Everybody thought, ‘That’s a great idea!’ We went and did that, and we thought it would be amusing for whoever found it or something.”

RFK Jr. explained to Roseanne that he is trying to get out ahead of the story that the New Yorker broke on his involvement with dumping the dead bear cub in Central Park in NYC.

The next day, it was on every television station. It was the front page of every paper. I turned on the TV, and there was a mile of yellow tape, and there were 20 cop cars. There were helicopters flying over it. I was like, Oh, my God. What did I do? Then there were some people on TV in Tyvex suits with gloves on lifting up the bike, and they’re saying they’re going to take this up to Albany to get it fingerprinted. I was worried because my friends were all over that bike. Luckily, the story died after a while, and it stayed dead for a decade. And the New Yorker somehow found out about it, and they’re going to do a big article on me, and that’s one of the articles. So they asked me the fact checkers—and you know it’s going to be a bad story.

A male voice in the background of Rosanne’s kitchen can be heard saying, “I think it’s a great story!” as Roseanne and REF Jr. laugh.

Here is the original report on the bear cub that was found in Central Park:

