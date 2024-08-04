Retired Cop Goes Viral After Winning Silver Medal at Olympics Shooting — Effortlessly Cool with One Hand in Pocket and No Specialized Lens!

Yusuf Dikec, a retired Turkish police officer, has taken the 2024 Paris Olympics by storm, capturing a silver medal in the mixed 10m air pistol event. What’s more remarkable is his unconventional approach: competing gear-free with one hand casually tucked in his pocket, proving that sometimes less truly is more.

At 51 years old, Dikec defies the norms of competitive shooting, where athletes typically don an array of specialized gear including visors, ear protectors, and high-tech glasses. Instead, he sported a simple pair of regular spectacles and ear plugs for hearing protection.

“I did not need special equipment,” according to EuroNews. “I’m a natural, a natural shooter.”

“Success doesn’t come with your hands in your pockets” he said to other news media.

Dikec’s silver medal marks a historic moment for Turkey as it is the nation’s first-ever Olympic medal in shooting, according to New York Post.

Dikec and teammate Sevval Ilayda Tarhan’s medal win was Turkey’s first-ever in Olympic shooting. The 51-year-old finished 13th in the individual event to conclude his Paris Olympics campaign. Dikec is already looking forward to the 2028 Olympics. “I hope next in Los Angeles (for) a gold medal,” he said. He had some fun with newfound fame, reposting a video compilation of Turkish-language memes about him to his Instagram page.

Dikec also won gold in the World Cup series in 2011.

Another athlete capturing attention at the Games is South Korea’s Kim Yeji, whose fierce attitude and undeniable talent have earned her the title of “Main Character Energy” among fans. Kim’s performances have garnered admiration not only for her skill but also for her unapologetic confidence.

