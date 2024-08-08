Reporter and US Military Veteran Greg Kelly: “Timmy Walz Is in Violation of Stolen Valor Act of 2013. Penalty: ONE YEAR in Jail. Prosecute Now!”

Tim Walz before he quit the service and abandoned his troops who were called to serve in the Iraq War.

Another Democrat criminal.

Kamala Harris on Tuesday announced she chose Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to be her running mate.

Immediately after Walz was introduced as Kamala’s running mate, a video of him falsely claiming to be a combat veteran surfaced.

Falsely portraying yourself as a combat war veteran is a crime.

It is truly unbelievable that the Democrats did not discover this as they were vetting the far left Minnesota Governor for their vice presidential pick.

The Stolen Valor Act of 2013 made it a “federal crime for an individual to fraudulently hold oneself out to be a recipient of any of several specified military decorations or medals with the intent to obtain money, property, or other tangible benefit.” The Stolen Valor Act also criminalized the act of lying to gain unearned veterans health-care benefits or other rewards, such as employment reserved for veterans.

American Legion Commander James E. Koutz praised the bipartisan vote at the time, saying,

“Those who deliberately lie about military service, wear medals they did not earn or make claims of combat heroism they did not achieve are more than just liars. They are perpetrators of the worst kind of fraud. Their lies are an insult to all who have truly stood in harm’s way and earned their decorations. We raised this issue at our national convention, and the House acted.”

On Wednesday night, a second video surfaced of Governor Walz lying that he was a war veteran. Walz is heard saying, “I spent 24 years in the National Guard, some of that full-time. I was an artilleryman. I deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. My battalion provided base security throughout the European theater from Turkey to England in the early stages of the war in Afghanistan. And that same battalion is now in Iraq at this time.”

Democrats missed this when they were checking out his background and history.

Following this news, Newsmax TV host Greg Kelly, a retired lieutenant colonel in the US Marine Corps Reserve, weighed in on this news.

Kelly tweeted out on his popular X account that Tim Walz should face prison for his criminal acts.

Greg Kelly: WALZ just broke Federal Law: In boasting about a going to a War he actually SKIPPED, Timmy Walz is in violation of The Stolen Valor Act of 2013. Penalty: ONE YEAR in Jail. Prosecute Now!!!

Greg Kelly is correct. Whoever violates the Stolen Valor Act “shall be fined under this title, imprisoned not more than one year, or both.”

Via Cornell Law School.

Tim Walz’s stolen valor scandal is only getting worse and he refuses to answer questions from the press.
If he was a Republican he would have stepped down and would already be facing charges.

