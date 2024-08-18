REPORT: The Liberal Late Night Shows That No One Watches Are on Their Way Out

Over the last decade, late night shows (with the single exception of Greg Gutfeld) have become nothing more than infomercials for the Democrat party.

It has gotten to the point where almost the only guests on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert are Democrat politicians and hosts from CNN or MSNBC.

Millions of Americans have been turned off and have tuned out. As a result, many of these shows are going to be phased out eventually.

The New York Post reports:

The end is nigh for snoozefest late-night talk shows In an interview this week, Jimmy Kimmel conceded that the end is nigh for late-night talk shows. “I don’t know if there will be any late-night television shows on network TV in 10 years,” the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host said. “Maybe there’ll be one but there won’t be a lot of them.” Jimmy’s right. The culling has already commenced. After James Corden departed “The Late Late Show” in 2023, CBS didn’t kick off a dramatic “Late Shift”-style talent search of yesteryear — the network brass replaced it with a comedy game show called “After Midnight.”… Late night is now squarely aimed at 50-and-up MSNBC viewers who don’t mind skipping “The 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle” and are content with Jimmy Fallon’s struggles to make eye contact. Viewers are probably doing the dishes. These shows have never in history been such a tedious afterthought.

These shows lost the plot and very few people will miss them.

Have they tried being funny? https://t.co/HRgzhVTNPa — Karol Markowicz (@karol) August 17, 2024

The cull has begun with Corden not being replaced. These shows are a far cry from their predecessors, like Leno, who appealed to a broad audience. Now they’re become little more than cope for celebrity-obsessed leftist partisans. https://t.co/3WoVBIiMdz — reedes (@reedes) August 17, 2024

Good riddance. Yet another good thing destroyed by political capture. https://t.co/v9fvYpzvbn — Senator Tim Whatley (no anti-dentites, please) (@senator_tim) August 18, 2024

Johnny Carson did a show that was for all Americans. These new late night hosts are excluding more than half of the country and that’s why they will lose in the end.