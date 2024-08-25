The Regime Strikes Back: Secret Service Rips Away RFK Jr.’s Protection After Endorsing President Trump

The Biden Regime is striking back against RFK Jr. after he endorsed President Trump.

The New York Post reported Sunday that the RFK Jr. will no longer have Secret Service protection because had suspended his candidacy, despite the fact he remains on the ballot in 40 out of 50 states.

Recall that RFK Jr. on Friday said that he was only withdrawing from the race in 10 swing states, which would decide the election between President Trump and Kamala Harris. He still wants his fans residing in safe red and blue states to continue to vote for him.

Moreover, RFK Jr. will soon join Trump on the campaign trail. Given that two high-profile individuals will appear together across the country, more, not less, Secret Service security is imperative.

This is especially true when one considers the fact Trump came within a centimeter of getting assassinated last month, and another maniac wanted to end the 45th president’s life in Arizona this week. The chances of someone wanting to put a bullet in Kennedy just WENT UP because he endorsed the Democrats’ most loathed man.

Polling also shows that RFK Jr. withdrawing from the swing states significantly boosts Trump’s chances of defeating Harris and returning to the White House.

Make no mistake: this move was not about the Secret Service wanting to save a few dollars. This is about petty vengeance due.

As The Gateway Pundit readers previously reported, Kennedy publicly and privately lobbied for Secret Service protection for MONTHS due to several security scares. He correctly noted that political motivations were behind the delay in receiving it.

Trump stepped forward and demanded the regime correct this injustice. The White House finally acceded to the public outcry and gave him the protection he so richly deserves right after the Trump assassination attempt.

While RFK Jr. did not mention this fact as a key reason for his endorsing Trump, he has consistently thanked Trump for looking out for him.

Now, the Regime is perfectly content with leaving RFK Jr. out to dry despite the inevitable dangers he will surely encounter.