RAV’s Ben Bergquam Threatened and Assaulted After He Attempts to Rescue American Flag from Antifa Communist Thugs Who Were Burning It in Chicago – VIDEO

Day 2 of the Anti-American Communist fest took place on Tuesday in Chicago.

The Democrat Party’s Antifa terrorists planned a major protest on Tuesday night outside the Israeli Consulate in downtown Chicago.

The Antifa radicals posted their schedule and planned actions on their local website Behind Enemy Lines – Via @TerryNewsome

On Tuesday they targeted the Israeli Consulate.

During their protests the anti-American radicals burned a combo Israeli-American flag in the street. This is similar to any run of the mill protest in Iran today.

But when the Antifa mob attempted to burn the American flag journalist Ben Bergquam from Real America’s Voice stepped in.

Ben confronted the radicals and grabbed at the American flag. That’s when the Antifa mob pushed Ben back and threatened him before Ben’s camera crew grabbed him and retreated.

Bergquam was filming the entire time.

Ben posted the video.

ANTIFA communist thugs just burned a half Israeli half American flag, but when they went to burn the American flag, I couldn’t sit back and watch. #DNC Chicago, Illinois. Real America’s Voice News@BenBergquam pic.twitter.com/naEchh1i8h — Ben Bergquam – Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News (@BenBergquam) August 21, 2024

