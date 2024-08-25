Rasmussen Reports Finds that 3% of 2020 Voters were Non-Citizens Who Plan to Vote Again in 2024 (Video)

In 2017 a study found that 800,000 non-citizens voted in the 2016 election. This came out to 6.4% of the total non-citizen population in America at that time.

In July 62% of likely American voters were concerned that cheating was going to affect the 2024 election.

Rasmussen in July also found that more than 5% of voters say they are non-citizens. Another 4% were not sure if they were citizens or not.

These voters say they voted and plan on voting again in 2024.

Another study from Rasmussen found that 3% of the 2020 voters were non-citizens who plan to vote again this year in the national election.

Why not? Apparently there are no repercussions today for voting illegally?

Video via Midnight Rider.

