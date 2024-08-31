Rapper Fatman Scoop Dies at 53 After Tragic On-Stage Collapse in Connecticut

Fatman Scoop, born Isaac Freeman III, tragically passed away at the age of 53 after collapsing mid-performance during a free concert in Hamden, Connecticut.

The New York City artist was headlining the “Green & Gold Party” at Hamden Town Center Park when he suffered a sudden and fatal medical emergency, according to The New York Post.

Eyewitnesses reported that the vibrant artist was performing energetically when he suddenly fell to the ground, prompting immediate action from concertgoers and paramedics.

“Tonight, while performing at Hamden Town Center Park, Isaac Freeman, aka Fatman Scoop, had a medical emergency on stage. He is being transported by ambulance to the hospital. We will provide updates when they are available. Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers,” Mayor Lauren Garrett wrote on Facebook.

Despite efforts to revive him, he was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The exact cause of his death has not yet been determined.

His family wrote in an Instagram post Saturday:

It is with profound sadness and very heavy hearts that we share news of the passing of the legendary and iconic FatMan Scoop. Last night, the world lost a radiant soul, a beacon of light on the stage and in life. FatManScoop was not just a world class performer, he was a father, brother, uncle and a friend. He was the laughter in our lives, a constant source of support, unwavering strength, and courage. FatMan Scoop was known to the world as the undisputed voice of the club. His music made us dance and embrace life with positivity. His joy was infectious and the generosity he extended to all will be deeply missed but never forgotten. As we mourn the loss of FatManScoop, we also celebrate his remarkable life and the countless lives he touched. FatMan Scoop’s legacy is of love and brightness, it will reside in our hearts and memories forever.

Numerous personalities have commented to pay tribute, including Snoop Dogg, Ludacris, Timbaland, Fatjoe, and more.

Freeman’s manager, Michael Birch, known as Pure Cold – said, “I am honestly lost for words… You took me all over the world and had me performing alongside you on some of the biggest and greatest stages on this planet, the things you taught me have truely made me the man I am today.”