Pro-Israel Democrat Senator John Fetterman Will NOT Attend DNC Convention in Chicago

Sen. John Fetterman appeared on CNN's "The Lead with Jake Tapper" on Friday, where he defended his position that America needs a secure border.
Senator John Fetterman announced this week that he will not attend the DNC Conference in Chicago, Illinois.

Fetterman, a rare Democrat who is staunchly pro-Israel, would have likely faced thousands of far-left anti-Semitic protesters in Chicago this week.

Senator Fetterman told Peter Savodnik at The Free Press that he will not be attending the conference and will reportedly spend time with his kids.

The DNC was warned before the start of its conference this week that 100,000 pro-Hamas agitators are in Chicago and will be holding protests daily against the Democrat Party’s policies of supporting Israel.

The anti-Israel protesters were getting ready to march in Chicago this morning.

The Trib Live reported:

Fetterman, a Democrat, has endorsed the party’s November ticket of Vice President Kamala Harris for president and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate.

Two weeks ago, Fetterman was with the pair in Philadelphia. His office said he was always planning to skip the convention this year to spend more time with his family.

“I’ve got three young kids, and they’re out of school,” Fetterman told political publication The Free Press on Monday. “That’s four days I can spend with my children.”

Fetterman has courted some controversy over the last year. He has emerged as arguably the most pro-Israel figure in the Senate, riling the progressive wing of the Democratic Party that is lobbying for a ceasefire and seeking more sympathy for Palestinian victims in the Israel-Hamas War.

