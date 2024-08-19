Pro-Israel Democrat Senator John Fetterman Will NOT Attend DNC Convention in Chicago

Senator John Fetterman announced this week that he will not attend the DNC Conference in Chicago, Illinois.
Fetterman, a rare Democrat who is staunchly pro-Israel, would have likely faced thousands of far-left anti-Semitic protesters in Chicago this week.
Senator Fetterman told Peter Savodnik at The Free Press that he will not be attending the conference and will reportedly spend time with his kids.
The DNC was warned before the start of its conference this week that 100,000 pro-Hamas agitators are in Chicago and will be holding protests daily against the Democrat Party’s policies of supporting Israel.
Dems Given Security Warning Ahead of DNC as 100,000 pro-Hamas Agitators are Set to Descend on Chicago, “Very Concerned”
The anti-Israel protesters were getting ready to march in Chicago this morning.
HAPPENING NOW: Anti-Israel protests are starting to form at Union Park here in Chicago, Illinois.
There is rumored to be tens of thousands of protesters gathering here before the march to the United Center where the DNC is being held all week. pic.twitter.com/M0KowLWjGU
— MONICA PAIGE✰OANN (@MonicaPaigeTV) August 19, 2024
The Trib Live reported:
Fetterman, a Democrat, has endorsed the party’s November ticket of Vice President Kamala Harris for president and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate.
Two weeks ago, Fetterman was with the pair in Philadelphia. His office said he was always planning to skip the convention this year to spend more time with his family.
“I’ve got three young kids, and they’re out of school,” Fetterman told political publication The Free Press on Monday. “That’s four days I can spend with my children.”
Fetterman has courted some controversy over the last year. He has emerged as arguably the most pro-Israel figure in the Senate, riling the progressive wing of the Democratic Party that is lobbying for a ceasefire and seeking more sympathy for Palestinian victims in the Israel-Hamas War.