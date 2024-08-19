Pro-Israel Democrat Senator John Fetterman Will NOT Attend DNC Convention in Chicago

Senator John Fetterman announced this week that he will not attend the DNC Conference in Chicago, Illinois.

Fetterman, a rare Democrat who is staunchly pro-Israel, would have likely faced thousands of far-left anti-Semitic protesters in Chicago this week.

Senator Fetterman told Peter Savodnik at The Free Press that he will not be attending the conference and will reportedly spend time with his kids.

The DNC was warned before the start of its conference this week that 100,000 pro-Hamas agitators are in Chicago and will be holding protests daily against the Democrat Party’s policies of supporting Israel.

The anti-Israel protesters were getting ready to march in Chicago this morning.

HAPPENING NOW: Anti-Israel protests are starting to form at Union Park here in Chicago, Illinois. There is rumored to be tens of thousands of protesters gathering here before the march to the United Center where the DNC is being held all week. pic.twitter.com/M0KowLWjGU — MONICA PAIGE✰OANN (@MonicaPaigeTV) August 19, 2024

The Trib Live reported: