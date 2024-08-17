President Trump Takes the Stage to Thunderous Applause at Pennsylvania Rally: “We’re Going to Win Back the White House and We’re Going to Take Back our Country” (VIDEO)

President Trump received an amazing welcome at his rally in Wilkes-Barre, PA on Saturday. Patriots waited outside for hours to get into the arena.

This is Trump’s second return to the key battleground state of Pennsylvania since the assassination attempt at his Butler rally on July 13.

According to the latest Rasmussen poll, in a two-way matchup, 49% of likely US Voters would vote for Trump, while 44% would vote for Harris.

Thousands lined up several hours ahead of the Trump rally.

Watch:

Look at this LONG line of patriots awaiting President Trump in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania! See you soon!!!! pic.twitter.com/chVq9ujmPN — Karoline Leavitt (@kleavittnh) August 17, 2024

Trump took the stage to thunderous applause.

Watch:

NOW: President Trump takes the stage in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania pic.twitter.com/FpV5kXMAsp — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) August 17, 2024

President Trump confidently told the crowd that we were going to win in November.

“80 days from now we are going to defeat a communist known as Kamala Harris. Most radical left person to run for office,” Trump said.

“We’re going to win back the White House and we’re going to take back our country,” Trump continued.

Watch:

“We’re going to win back the White House and we’re going to take back our country.” — President Trump in Wilkes-Barre, PA pic.twitter.com/u0UFDixTV1 — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) August 17, 2024

President Trump also exposed Kamala’s lies about his tax policy and set the record straight on her plan to raise taxes.

“They make it up. Here’s the truth: Kamala wants to put massive taxes on American jobs and American industries. I want to cut taxes on American’s while putting tariffs on China and foreign countries to bring our jobs back home to Pennsylvania and to take in billions and billions of dollars,” Trump said.

Watch: