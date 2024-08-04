President Trump Roasts Old Joe Biden at Rally: “They Did a Coup He Just Doesn’t Know It” (VIDEO)

President Trump roasted the last Democrat Party candidate for president, Joe Biden, during his speech in Atlanta on Saturday.

During his speech President Trump slammed Biden and Democrats for their undemocratic coup on Old Joe saying Biden doesn’t event know what happened.

President Trump: I don’t feel sorry for him because he’s a bad guy. He’s weaponized the whole thing, and nobody’s ever done that in this country, but he’s a bad guy. But people feel sorry for him. They did a coup. He just doesn’t know it. But actually, he does know it. You know that. They said, “Joe, you got 14 million votes. It’s yours, but you’re going to give it up. You’re going to give it up right now, Joe. You’re giving it up right now.” “No, I’m not. I was elected democratically. I was elected.” “No, you’re giving it up, Joe. We’re either going to do it the nice way or the hard way, Joe. You’re getting the hell out.”

Via Midnight Rider.

