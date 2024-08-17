“Dangerously Liberal” – President Trump Returns to X with Epic Tweetstorm Attacking Kamala Harris

President Trump returned to X on Saturday with an epic tweetstorm attacking Kamala Harris for her dangerously liberal policies that will lead to shortages and famine.

“If you thought Joe Biden was radical, just wait until you get to know Kamala Harris,” the narrator says. “She’s dangerously liberal.”

The devastating campaign ad used Kamala Harris’ own words against her.

The ad highlighted Harris’s push to defund the police, her dangerous open borders policies, her support for illegal aliens, and her green new deal agenda.

Kamala Harris traveled to Raleigh, North Carolina on Friday to announce a Communist-style price control scheme to combat the inflation crisis she created.

Because of Kamala Harris, prices for meat, poultry, eggs, car insurance, housing and bakery goods have all skyrocketed.

Kamala even admitted her tax-and-spend policies led to crippling inflation.

The Trump Campaign attacked Kamala Harris for her role in the worst inflation crisis in 100 years.

“If you think things are expensive now, they will get 100 times WORSE if Kamala gets four years as President. Under her plan, Kamala will implement SOVIET Style Price Controls. She will abolish private health care, and make California’s ridiculous tax policies the law of the land, meaning EVERY American will be taxed up to 80% of their income! If you want more CASH and less TAX, VOTE TRUMP!!!” Trump said.

“Kamala Harris: Weak. Failed. Dangerously Liberal.”

Kamala Harris vowed to:

Pass the Green New Deal (the Inflation Reduction act was the Green New Deal)

Ban fracking

Mandatory gun buyback program, AKA, gun confiscation

Socialist healthcare

Reduce meat consumption

Healthcare for illegal aliens

Defund the police

Compares ICE to the Ku Klux Klan

