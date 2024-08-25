Powerful: Black Chicagoans Eviscerate Democrats for Putting Illegals Before Citizens: ‘It’s All by Design. It’s Deliberate.’ (Video)

“Exactly. Same thing with our borders, okay? It has nothing to do with racism. We have to protect our sovereignty. We have to protect the citizens here. We have to protect our homeland. And so we have to close those borders. By any means necessary.”

“Building a wall is an excellent idea. Look at the DNC Convention. They built all kinds of walls of security. They have all kinds of police. They wanted to defund the police. They didn’t want police protection. But listen, when it comes to them, it’s always a hypocrisy built into it.”

A different Numbers USA reporter asks another resident, “When you think about what’s going on in the United States of America right now and in Chicago with mass immigration, what are three words that come to mind for you?”

The resident replies, “Very, very angry.”

“I’m going to put this at the feet of the Democratic Party, the Biden administration, because we’ve never seen a surge in immigration like we have seen under this administration.”

“It’s all by design. It’s deliberate. The Democratic Party realizes that the black vote is dwindling because the Democratic Party has not delivered for the Black community in the way that the black community has delivered for the Democratic Party in terms of votes. And they realize that.”

“So what do they do? They go around the world and they open up these borders and they let people come from around the world, poor, vulnerable people from around the world come into this country, and it was very strategic. You let them go into cities like New York. You let them come into cities like Chicago. You let them come into cities where there’s a large black population.”

“Now, they’re all over the city of Chicago, but the majority of them now in Chicago are on the west and the south side of Chicago, poor neighborhoods, neighborhoods that are struggling, that have been struggling for a long, long time. So you bring these people into Hyde Park, you bring these people into South Shore, they put them in a hotel, literally right across the street from me, they’re paying no rent. Their food is being provided for. They don’t even make their beds. They have a maid to go and make their beds every day. How do I know? Because I live on 25th floor, and I can look right down on that hotel every day, every night, and I see what’s going on.”