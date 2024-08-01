Potential Harris VP Pick Josh Shapiro Connected to RINO State Rep. in Pennsylvania

The nation has been abuzz about Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro possibly being Kamala Harris’ running mate, following an announcement from the Harris campaign that she will hold a rally next week in Philadelphia.

While Shapiro’s record of supporting puberty blockers for children and his other “woke” policies brand him just as liberal as Kamala, the mainstream media is painting him as a pragmatic centrist. However, the narrative about Shapiro is not wrong on one account, he has a major GOP ally and current State Representative backing his left-wing efforts.

Since Shapiro took office, Rep. Tom Mehaffie has been working relentlessly to support the Governor’s radical left-wing agenda and political ambitions, earning the nickname “Turncoat Tom” among the vast majority of PA Republicans. This was evident in early 2023 when Mehaffie was the only Republican in Harrisburg who refused to return to work, effectively blocking much-needed voter identification legislation. He further betrayed his GOP colleagues and constituents by voting a Democrat for Speaker, while handing Shapiro and the Democrats a majority in the PA House.

This is emblematic of how the uniparty, Republican or Democrat, abandon their own “self-proscribed” principles in service to their donors agenda. President Donald J. Trump broke the political system that has allowed this for decades.

GOP Representative Tom Mehaffie, who has been labeled as Shapiro’s “favorite Republican”, is poised to be part of the Harris-Shapiro administration.

In the time following those unfortunate events, Rep. Mehaffie was removed from his Harrisburg office by the GOP House caucus as punishment for his betrayal. Despite this, Mehaffie continued keeping busy, working tirelessly to deliver wins for Governor Shapiro and the Democrats. Mehaffie and Shapiro threw underprivileged children in failing school districts under the bus by voting against universally popular school choice reforms like the very popular PASS program and lifeline scholarships.

Slippery Rock Mayor Jondavid Longo, who saved his wife from the assassin’s bullet intended for President Donald J. Trump, had no kind words for Shapiro or the Democrat’s favorite Republican, Representative Tom Mehaffie.

Reminder that Longo shielded his pregnant wife from the assassins bullet at the Butler, PA rally where the 45th POTUS almost lost his life.

Tom Mehaffie has been complicit in the sins of the Shapiro Administration. His communion with radical leftists in the state house despite pleas from his Republican colleagues is enough to make even Benedict Arnold blush. Josh Shapiro pretends to be a moderate, but he is in cahoots with the most extreme liberals and progressives. Many of his closest allies and supporters have openly prescribed to, or outwardly supported socialism and communism. Likewise, they have supported dangerous gender ideology that supports the physical mutilation of children’s genitals. And unfettered access to abortion, up to and past the point of birth, (do not believe that life saving care should be provided to a child delivered that survived abortion). Shapiro even boasts friendship with “Republican” Tom Mahaffie who voted with radical Democrats in favor of dangerous puberty blockers for our children.

The Democrats are hard-pressed to find a VP pick for Harris’ campaign. With the elevation of PA Governor Josh Shapiro, one has to look at who he is connected with, especially Representative Tom Mehaffie.

