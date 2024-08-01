Pope Francis Tells Pro-LGBT Conference He Will Be ‘Spiritually with All of You United in Prayer’

While globalist Pope Red Francis purges conservatives from the Church, he publicly embraces leftist radicals.

This week, Francis sent a handwritten letter of support to Father James Martin to share his support of an upcoming pro-LGBT Outreach conference Martin is participating in.

“Outreach 2024” will be held from August 2 to 4 at Georgetown University “that will bring together LGBTQ Catholics, their friends and families and those who minister to them.”

Outreach 2024 shared the letter from Francis on their website:

Dear brother,

Thank you very much for your email.

I am glad that Cardinal Gregory will celebrate the Mass; I will be spiritually with him and with all of you, united in prayer.

Thank you for praying for me. I do the same for you.

May Jesus bless you and the Holy Virgin care for you.

Fraternally,

Francis

The letter is in response to a message Martin sent the Pope about the conference and asking if there was a message the Pontiff wanted to share with the participants.

Martin told Outreach that “[w]e are honored by the Holy Father’s greetings and his promises of prayers and are grateful for his own outreach to LGBTQ Catholics over the years. We will be praying for his intentions this weekend as we gather together at Georgetown.”

Cardinal Wilton Gregory of D.C. and Fr. Martin will be the chief celebrants for the weekend’s two Masses.

The advertised panel discussions include:

LGBTQ Ministry in Parishes Telling LGBTQ Catholic Stories The Bible and Homosexuality LGBTQ Ministry in Higher Education Transgender Catholics and the Church Race, Intersectionality and LGBTQ People Parenting LGTBQ Children Catholic LGBTQ Women and the Church Gifts of a Life of Chastity Outreach Outlook from Rome “Preach” Roundtable Discussion



Lifesite reports:

Outreach itself operates “under the auspices of America Media,” which oversees the left-wing, Jesuit-run America Magazine. The group is the brainchild of Martin and his past pro-LGBT activities, as it aims to become a global resource center “where church leaders, both clergy and lay, can encounter the LGBTQ faithful, in their ‘joys and hopes’ and ‘griefs and anxieties’ as well as engage in respectful dialogue.” Since its inception, Outreach has enjoyed a close relationship with Pope Francis, chiefly due to the personal friendship between Francis and Martin. Indeed, the Pope has now sent at least five publicly-known letters to Martin and the Outreach group in relation to the LGBT conferences they stage, although the first in 2021 was before Outreach was officially launched.

This same Pope, who embraces radical left-wing ideologies, has targeted powerful conservative voices in the Church.

Francis dismissed pro-life hero Father Frank Pavone from the clerical state for “blasphemous communications on social media.”

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, a friend of the faithful and totally dedicated to the Church and sharing the word of Jesus Christ, was found guilty of ‘schism’ and was excommunicated from the Church.

In 2023, Francis removed Bishop Joseph Strickland of the Diocese of Tyler, Texas.

Strickland, appointed in 2012 by Pope Benedict XVI, had been vocal in his criticism of the Vatican’s approach towards LGBTQ issues, abortion, and the discussion around allowing priests to marry.