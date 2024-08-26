Pete Hegseth Blasts ‘Comrade Kamala’ Says Harris is ‘Completely Complicit’ in Kabul Airport Attack

Today is the three-year anniversary of the Kabul Airport bombing attack that killed 13 US servicemen and women.

Pete Hegseth joined Mark Levin on ‘Life, Liberty & Levin’ and blasted Harris for being ‘completely complicit’ in the attack.

Mark Levin: We’re here with our friend, Pete Hegseth. It’s good to have you, Pete, because tomorrow marks the third year anniversary of one of the greatest debacles in American military history, and that is the surrender to the Taliban in Afghanistan, the unbelievable murder of 13 American soldiers and hundreds of people wounded.

We have Americans held hostage there still that they never talk about.

We have allies, friends, Americans, interpreters and others who are there, which this administration has done nothing.

I understand they’re actually giving billions of dollars to the Taliban.

Now, Kamala Harris has said that she’s the last one Biden spoke to. She was proud of it. She was proud of what took place.

Isn’t this the problem with somebody who has no experience in foreign policy and national security and does everything based on ideology?

Pete Hegseth: Yes. Not only does she have no experience, but she’s been learning from the guy who’s been wrong, as Bob Gates said, on every major foreign policy decision for the past 40 years to include his own administration.

Kamal Harris was right there when Joe Biden made this call. If she had an inkling of an understanding of how bad this would unfold, she should have and would have spoken up, but she didn’t, which means she’s completely complicit with abandoning our men, with the 13 who were killed while we relied on the Taliban for our security.

And not just that, Mark, but the chaos that unfolded around the world after that.

The invasion in Ukraine because Vladimir Putin saw a no-stop sign. Same thing in Israel with the attack from Hamas that she’s now on both sides of. She won’t explain what she would do in Ukraine either.

She has no worldview. She’s an ideologue who barely likes… who comes from a Marxist background and is ambivalent about America’s role in the world.

This is the Harris-Biden administration at this point. She would have made the same call Joe did, which means the world sees the same signals from her.