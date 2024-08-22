Oprah Winfrey at DNC Accuses Republicans of Trying to Scare Voters – After Eight Years of Democrats Calling Trump a Threat to Democracy (VIDEO)

Oprah Winfrey’s speech at the DNC was something else.

Last night, Michelle Obama and Bernie Sanders both demonized wealthy people in their speeches but somehow billionaire Oprah Winfrey got a pass and was welcomed at the convention hall tonight.

In the very opening of her speech, Winfrey accused Republicans of trying to scare voters, something the Democrats have been doing non-stop for years now. She accused Republicans of trying to pit Americans against each other, something that Democrats have been doing non-stop for years now.

Watch:

Oprah: There are people who want you to see our country as a nation of us against them. People who want to scare you. Who want to rule you. People who would have you believe that books are dangerous. And assault rifles are safe… pic.twitter.com/MWnRHEevBW — Acyn (@Acyn) August 22, 2024

It’s just amazing that no one at the DNC sees the irony.

Oprah: "I have been on the receiving end" of "racism, sexism, income inequality" Oprah has a $2.7 billion net worth pic.twitter.com/vkW2em5Kec — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 22, 2024

Of course Oprah had to mention the racism and misogyny she’s faced … from a country that made her world famous and a mega-billionaire and shown her enormous love and adoration. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 22, 2024

Naturally, she pushed the ‘decency’ narrative.

"You know this is true, that decency and respect are on the ballot in 2024 … Common sense tells you that Kamala Harris and Tim Walz can give us decency and respect." At the DNC, Oprah Winfrey reached out directly to "independents" and the "undecideds." https://t.co/GEIr1781St pic.twitter.com/qhu2NMe7av — ABC News (@ABC) August 22, 2024

Someone might want to share this clip with Oprah.

FLASHBACK: President Trump on Oprah’s show in 1988 talking about countries ripping America off in trade. She even suggested that he may run for president some day.

pic.twitter.com/iWiCWeOzO2 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 22, 2024

This entire convention is a clown show.