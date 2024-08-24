OMG: Former Chief Impact Officer at ActBlue Responds to False Donations Under Senior Citizens’ Names (VIDEO)

Former Chief Impact Officer at ActBlue responded to false donations under senior citizens’ names.

The O’Keefe Media Group recently released video of Texas donors shocked by unauthorized donations to Democrat fundraising giant ActBlue.

Several Texas donors were shocked to find out that there were hundreds of donations totaling thousands of dollars to ActBlue in their name.

James O’Keefe previously brought attention to the ActBlue donation mules in a report.

ActBlue Exposed: Texas Donors Shocked by Unauthorized Donations, AG's Office Investigating "I’m not rich. I don’t give that kind of money,” says Janice Bosco of Horseshoe Bay, TX, after discovering that ActBlue (@actblue) recorded 648 donations totaling around $16,000 in her… pic.twitter.com/xbmGF7XJ7A — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) August 12, 2024

James O’Keefe also put on a disguise and trolled the DNC convention in Chicago for two full days.

O’Keefe shared an undercover video confronting ActBlue Staff at the DNC Convention over allegations false donations.

BREAKING: James O'Keefe Confronts ActBlue Staff at DNC Convention Over False Donations O'Keefe Infiltrates ActBlue at DNC: “What is disinformation about the FEC?” questions James O'Keefe at the @DNC convention, challenging Carolyn Schuette (@schuette_car), @ActBlue’s account… pic.twitter.com/DJhBTViqJ8 — O’Keefe Media Group (@OKeefeMedia) August 23, 2024

ActBlue responded to a reporter for O’Keefe Media Group.

Via James O’Keefe:

In a recent interview with an OKeefeMedia Citizen Journalist, Geri Prado former Chief Impact Officer at ActBlue, downplayed concerns about the organization’s suspicious fundraising practices. Prado attempted to brush off allegations by describing ActBlue merely as “a payment processor for campaigns, but it’s not a campaign,” and likened it to PayPal, citing credit card fees as a standard issue. When asked about potential money laundering, Prado dismissed the concern, “No… It’s a very hard thing to do,” downplaying the likelihood of any illegal activity. However, she admits, “There are other problems,” hinting at other issues within the organization. This comes amidst reports that Federal Election Commission (FEC) records are inaccurately reflecting senior citizens as having made donations far beyond their actual contributions.

WATCH:

BREAKING: Former Chief Impact Officer at ActBlue Responds to False Donations Under Senior Citizens’ Names In a recent interview with an @OKeefeMedia Citizen Journalist, Geri Prado (@geriprado), former Chief Impact Officer at ActBlue, downplayed concerns about the organization’s… pic.twitter.com/OxG7UIMplx — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) August 23, 2024

Last year Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) sent off a letter to the Federal Election Commission (FEC) demanding an investigation into the hundreds of thousands of small donations adding up to millions of dollars given to ActBlue in the past two elections.