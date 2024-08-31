“The Bible is Gonna Be Back in Classrooms Here” – Oklahoma State Superintendent Promotes Patriotism in Fox News Interview (VIDEO)

Patriotism and faith are constantly under assault from the left in our nation. Fortunately, there are some public servants that are fighting back and encouraging patriotism and faith.

Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters appeared on “Fox and Friends” on Saturday to discuss the importance of patriotism. He said that new policies would be put in place to encourage and protect students who want to show their patriotism.

He said that under the new policies, students would not be punished, but instead encouraged to embrace patriotism. This response was largely due to a high school student, Caleb Horst, being the target of anti-patriotic staff at Edmond High School earlier this month, forcing him to remove an American Flag on display in his pickup truck.

Fox News Reported:

Oklahoma State School Superintendent Ryan Walters told the Fox News Channel that his school district would be enacting new policies to allow students to show their patriotism after an Oklahoma high school student was forced to remove an American flag from his truck by school staff earlier this month. Walters spoke on “Fox & Friends Weekend” on Saturday to declare that under new state school guidelines, no student will be punished for displaying the flag or showing their patriotism. Rather, they will be encouraged to love their country and better understand its founding. “We’re not going to tolerate this anti-Americanism,” Walters told “Fox & Friends Weekend” co-host Pete Hegseth.

“Brand new guidelines will make schools across Oklahoma ensure flags can be flown and that students recite the Pledge of Allegiance at least once a week,” Hegseth said.

“What’s your stance in Oklahoma?” Hegseth asked.

“We are not gonna tolerate this anti-Americanism. We’ve seen it being pushed by the Biden administration, by the teacher’s unions, by the radical left. We are not tolerating it in our schools. We want patriots, we want our students flying the American flag. Here is the reality, that is a flag that so many have died for,” Walters said.

“We want our kids to love that flag, love this country, so we have acted swiftly to say that this will never happen again, every single school in the state will protect the students right to fly that flag,” Walters continued.

“The Pledge of Allegiance is required to be said once a week as well, right?” Hegseth asked.

“That’s right, look we need to be saying the pledge,” Walters responded.

“We need more patriotism. We have seen our schools become leftist indoctrination mills pushing hatred for country. That’s not gonna happen in Oklahoma,” Walters continued.

“What’s the response been?” Hegseth asked regarding adding the Bible in the curriculum.

“The Bible is gonna be back in classrooms here in Oklahoma. We will absolutely talk about the impact the Bible had throughout our history,” Walters responded.

Watch: