Ohio Secretary of State’s Office to Investigate into Algorithms Allegedly Placed in the Ohio State Board of Elections Registration Files

Jerome R. CORSI, Ph.D. tells The Gateway Pundit, “We have cracked the Enigma Machine of Democratic Election Fraud.”

And officials are taking the findings seriously.

Brian Katz, Ohio Public Integrity Division Director, announced on Monday that the Secretary of State’s Office will investigate algorithms placed in the Ohio State Board of Electionss voter registration file.

Katz writes, “My understanding is that you have knowledge of certain algorithsm embedded in the state’s voter registration database that could allow for the manipulation of mail-in voting records or other election datea.”

Katz told Dr. Corsi, “I ask that you provide this evidence as soon as possible to our office’s Election Integrity Unit.”

Here is the letter Dr. Corsi received earlier this week, via GodsFiveStones.com.

Dr. Karladine Graves and Dr. Jerome Corsi have created a 501(c)3 educational non-profit, God’s Five Stones, to focus in part on election integrity.

The God’s Five Stones website published a paper by Andrew Paquette, Ph.D., who documented when working with the New York Citizens Audit (NYCA), clear evidence that an algorithmic code has been placed onto the New York State Board of Election’s (SBOE) voter registration database that alters voter identification numbers (IDs) that allow the creation, voting, and hiding of falsified voter registration that could be used in a mail-in ballot election fraud scheme.

On July 27, 2024, Paquette published on his substack an update showing that the New York SBOE had recently changed all their voter ID numbers, providing evidence that the Spiral Cipher that Paquette originally detected remains operative today.

In addition to New York State, Paquette has detected evidence of algorithmic alteration of SBOE voter registration roles in as many as 13 additional states, with algorithmic coding confirmed in both New Jersey and Hawaii.

Based on scatterplot analysis (i.e., mapping SBOE IDs as the dependent variable on the X- variable and voter registration date as the independent variable on the y-axis presents prima facia evidence of algorithmic alteration of the SBOE voter registration database in Ohio, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Texas (Harris County).

While it is premature to assert that the algorithmic alteration of SBOE voter registration databases has been used to conduct election fraud, coding alteration of SBOE voter registration databases is inherently suspect of malevolence that needs to be investigated further before the presidential election on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

The advantage of SBOE algorithmic election fraud is that a small group of National Security Agency professional cryptographers could conceivably carry off an election steal that would be difficult, if not impossible, to detect by honest SBOE officials as the election was being conducted.

Paquette insists that the algorithmic alteration of SBOE voter registration rolls would permit rogue SBOE officials steal elections either as voting were occuring, or after a pause in vote tabulation to prermit the request, printing, and voting of “clone” or “ghost” fraudulent SBOE IDs that would be counted because they would be certifiable, even if fraudulently so.