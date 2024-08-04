Ohio Father Who Kills Three Sons in a Cold-Blooded Execution-Style Murder Breaks Down in Court as He Receives Life Sentence Without Parole

Warning: The content described in this article is graphic in nature. Viewer discretion is advised.

Chad Doerman will not face the death penalty for the horrific murders of his three young sons, Clermont County Common Pleas Court Judge Richard Ferenc announced Friday.

Instead, Doerman, now 33, will spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty to three counts of aggravated murder, Fox 19 reported.

In June 2023, The Gateway Pundit reported that Chad Doerman committed an unthinkable act and confessed to the execution-style killing of his three young sons with a rifle.

The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office received a chilling 911 call from the children’s mother, Laura, who was screaming that her “babies had been shot.”

Shortly after, another 911 call was made by a passerby who reported a young girl running down the street, hysterically claiming that her father was “killing everyone.”

KPLCTV reported:

WXIX reported thar 4-year-old Hunter was inside the master bedroom with his mom when Doerman grabbed a gun and shot Hunter twice. Doerman’s teenage stepdaughter heard the gunshots and ran into the bedroom, where she witnessed Hunter’s death. The teen took off running out of the home seeking help as Doerman chased after 7-year-old Clayton, the prosecutor explained. Clayton was shot “numerous” times. The stepdaughter ran back to the home and picked up three-year-old Chase to try and protect him. Doerman saw the two and began chasing while threatening to shoot his stepdaughter if she did not drop Chase. She put Chase down, and according to the prosecutor, Doerman aimed the gun at his 3-year-old son, and pulled the trigger, but the gun misfired. Doerman then pointed the gun at Chase again and killed him. All three boys died at the scene and their mother was injured after trying to intervene.

Doerman initially pleaded not guilty “by reason of insanity plea, was delusional at the time of the killings.”

According to NBC, “Doerman later told authorities he’d been thinking about killing the boys for months. It had weighed on him so heavily he hadn’t slept in days.”

On Friday, 33-year-old Chad Doerman was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty to three counts of aggravated murder for the deaths of his sons.

While Doerman will not face the death penalty, Clermont County Prosecutor Mark Tekulve said, “He will die in prison.”

NBC News reported:

During a hearing Friday, prosecutors said they agreed to drop the aggravating factors that made Doerman eligible for the death penalty if he pleaded guilty to three counts of murder. Ferenc said the victims approved of the plea agreement. Doerman also pleaded guilty to two counts of felonious assault that included the shooting of his wife — the boys’ mother — Laura Doerman, who pressed her thumb over the barrel of her husband’s rifle in an effort to protect one of their children. “There was really nothing — despite desperately fighting to save the lives of her boys — that Laura Doerman could have done,” Clermont County Prosecutor Mark Tekulve said in court. In a statement read in court, Laura Doerman said she “will never in a million years ever forgive you for what you have done, and hope you pay for your actions like you deserve, but I will never hate you,” the Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

Below is the statement read by Laura:

Good afternoon. My name is Laura Doerman and I am the mother of Alexis, Clayton, Hunter, and Chase. On June 15, 2023, my children and I went through a nightmare that most people cannot even begin to imagine. We grieve every day for my boys, and we miss them so much. I understand that the plea and sentencing today may have come as a surprise to some people, and that many people still have questions about what happened to Clayton, Hunter, and Chase. I know the prosecutor’s office will be answering some of those questions at the press conference on Monday. I am in full agreement with how the criminal case was resolved, and the decision to end this criminal case with a plea and multiple life sentences brings some finality to the court case for my daughter and me. No punishment will ever bring my boys back. Having a guarantee that he will spend the rest of his life behind bars is what is best for my family. I would like to thank the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office for all of their work on this case, especially Detectives Mike Ross and Sean Schubert. I’d like to thank all of the first responding officers and firefighters/paramedics who were there that day and did what they could for my boys and my family. Finally, l’d like to thank the prosecution team for their support and assistance through the court process. I have two requests from everyone here and everyone watching this. First, please respect my family’s privacy. We do not want media or individuals to try to contact us about this case. My daughter and I are real people who have to wake up every day and try to go on with our lives after losing the boys. We may just be a news story to you, but this is our reality. If you have any questions, please direct them to the prosecutor’s office. My second request is for everyone to remember and to talk about Clayton, Hunter, and Chase for who they were before the events of June 15, 2023. Remember them as the three little boys who loved fishing, go-carting, and swimming. Remember them as the little boys who were always at the baseball fields or running around outside. Remember them as the boys who love to have fun and were inseparable from one another. Their lives are not only about what happened to them- they are so much more that that. I love you Clayton, Hunter, and Chase.

WATCH:

NEW: Father who m*rdered his three sons cries in court as he gets sentenced to life in prison after accepting a plea deal. Ohio man Chad Doerman pleaded guilty to k*lling his three sons execution style. Prosecutors say he lined the boys up before pulling out a rifle and… pic.twitter.com/yFX7BaW3oS — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 4, 2024

Rest in Peace little angels.