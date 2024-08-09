NY Judge Slaps AG Garland, Federal Bureau Of Prisons With Complaint For Depriving Now-Brain-Injured J6 Hostage Ryan Samsel Of Emergency Medical Treatment

WASHINGTON — U.S. District Court Judge Rachel P. Kovner, presiding over J6 hostage Ryan Samsel’s pro se case for emergency medical treatment, ordered the United States Marshals Service to serve the defendants the massive complaint Samsel filed in the Eastern District of New York showcasing how the federal government is playing political football with his life.

Samsel sued U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Metropolitan Detention Center, and the Washington Treatment Correctional Facility on July 19 in the Eastern District of New York, in two separate lawsuits.

The J6er protester, currently detained in the Big Apple where the police have been defunded, and bail reform allows judges to put murderers, rapists, robbers, and illegal immigrants back to the streets without bond, publicly disclosed the entirety of his medical records in a Writ of Habeas Corpus complaint and a Writ of Mandamus petition currently sitting on Judge Kovner’s desk.

Why does the government appear to want to kill January 6 political prisoner Ryan Samsel?https://t.co/jh2AthzqXF

Samsel contends the complaint marks the first time a January 6 political prisoner has sued Merrick Garland and got on the docket as a live case.

While in lockdown 23 hours a day at the dangerous MDC Brooklyn, where the food is infested with maggots and inmates are regularly getting stabbed to death, Samsel filed five motions in his case this week asking Judge Kovner to issue a temporary restraining order to prevent the Marshals from interfering with his medical care by unnecessarily transferring him to a different corrections facility for the 29th time.

The move would, once again, dwindle his prospect of receiving lifesaving surgery, a specialized procedure he was prescribed before his Jan. 30, 2021 arrest of which he has been systemically deprived of for the past 1,287 days of his incarceration.

Samsel is asking the judge in New York to hold an emergency hearing on his case to prevent the government from continuing to play games, shuttling him to another jail, in which he undergoes more torturous diesel therapy, when he is weeks away from finally getting relief.

He is asking the judge to allow a surgeon and other relevant doctors to examine him immediately to determine what he needs immediately.

Finally, Samsel is asking the judge to have the Bureau of Prisons collect all of his medical records; they mysteriously lose them every time they move him, which has already happened 28 times.

Kovner has yet to greenlight Samsel’s request for a restraining order, but the Trump-appointed judge instructed the U.S. Marshals Service to serve defendants, a second time with Samsel’s petition, including “all papers associated with the motion for a preliminary injunction,” making it abundantly clear litigation surrounding his neglected medical emergencies is now in her jurisdiction.

“The United States Marshal Service is also directed to provide proof of service by 8/19/2024. Defendants may file a response to plaintiff’s motion by 8/20/2024,” Judge Kovner wrote in a ruling issued Tuesday.

It appears the January 6 hostage may have better standing in New York, federal judges have lashed out at BoP staff over the chronic medical deprivation of prisoners in the facility. One judge in New York has warned BOP staff to find private attorneys and should no longer be represented by the Department of Justice as corruption, including the unchecked murder of inmates, runs rampant among jail staff in MDC Brooklyn. U.S. District Judge Mark Furman is giving inmates three days for every one day served amid the grotesque living conditions in the prison system where Jeffrey Epstein mysteriously killed himself.

However, once again, it appears Samsel’s lawyer does not have his client’s best interest at heart, and is, once again, obstructing Samsel’s pathway to a procedure that, if he does not receive it, could result in another tragedy.

Defense attorney Stanley Woodward, who also represents former Trump advisor Peter Navaro, is insisting Samsel be immediately transferred to Washington, DC for his Sept. 19 sentencing hearing, despite being informed that physicians at MDC Brooklyn are preparing to schedule the surgery Ryan has been pleading with jail guards and the courts to receive for nearly four years.

In fact, this reporter filed Samsel's pro se complaint at the U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of New York on July 19.

Less than 15 minutes after the complaint was filed, while walking out of the courthouse, Woodward put Samsel on notice that he would be transferred immediately and allegedly scolded his client for filing a complaint that would "embarrass" him and Judge Jia Cobb, the Biden-appointed judge presiding over Samsel's criminal case, who has routinely refused to authorize medical treatment.

In Joe Biden's surveilled police state, you can always expect the feds to be ten steps ahead of you, monitoring your calls and text messages, obstructing justice every step of the way.

To Judge Cobb's credit, at Samsel's Feb. 2 sentencing, she instructed Woodward to "file something" documenting Samsel's medical complaints.

Samsel approached the bench as his lawyer remained conspicuously idle and mum in the courtroom for nearly the entirety of the hearing.

He approached the bench alone after the proceeding and pled with Cobb to grant him authorization for surgery, explaining how he was barred from receiving medicine he was prescribed since his arrest until the American people inundated the DC gulag and the US Marshals office with phone calls in December, informing the court of the situation. Woodward interjected only to quip, "He can wait until he goes to prison" to receive treatment.

Following the verdict hearing in the federal courthouse where recording devices are prohibited, Woodward insisted in an interview with this reporter that Samsel, is "confused" and "doesn't know what he wants."

This reporter accepted a position as a paralegal with another defense attorney to assist Samsel with getting access to medical. Woodward would not provide Samsel's medical records to the other attorney, ultimately making it impossible to file anything. In May, Samsel's power of attorney finally received his records from the various jails he has been housed.

A transfer amid Judge Kovner's recent order would be an audacious move by the defendants that would further exacerbate an ongoing feud between New York Judges and the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Trapped in a small cell for 23 hours a day, the Pennsylvania barber and former Mixed Martial Arts fighter is currently permitted two 15-minute phone daily phone calls. On Thursday, he called TGP warning his lawyer refused to have a pre-sentencing investigation, is refusing legal visits, and needs him off of his case for ostensibly impeding his prospects of finally receiving the medical treatment he may never get once shipped off to prison or a U.S. penitentiary for demonstrating.

He also walked us through the evergrowing explanation of how almost four years have gone by without access to simple procedures for a condition that puts his life in jeopardy each day left untreated.

"I was prescribed the surgery pre-January six, for a glandsectomey on my chest at the time," he told TGP in an exclusive interview. "When I was incarcerated for January 6, in the DC jail, I had informed them and I was scheduled for surgery. Instead of giving me surgery, they beat me up, really bad. When I was cuffed behind my back, it made the situation way, way worse."

WATCH:

"So I got moved around every two weeks because they didn't want the public to know where I was at. So what they would do is they would just transfer me all over the country. And so, most of the time, I lived in booking. I wouldn't make it to the block, they would process --keep me in booking for two or three weeks when it's only made for six hours. I lived in bookings," he continued. "Finally, when I was in Virginia. Virginia had sent me out and get checked to see how bad the clots got, and the clots have gotten worse, and they prescribed me a blood thinner and physical rehab. Never got to physical rehab."

Veteran legal expert and founder of the Patriots Legal Defense Jonathon Moseley, who is assisting Samsel with the battle for his medical and civil rights pro se, warns Samsel's former attorney thoroughly investigated the case and resigned after being intimidated by the government for exposing how the J6 hostage is being "squeezed" to plea and testify against former President Donald Trump.

"Ryan Samsel has been beaten up, he is brain injured. And his prior attorney investigated and confirmed he was being tortured but she does not want to be named because she faced retaliation with election fraud litigation. She did not even put her name on any election contest filings. She got in trouble for challenging the 2020 election results. The judges are just so vindictive," Moseley told TGP in an exclusive interview."

"We're really are one short below Civil War, and it's and it's not going to come from the conservative side when it comes."

"She's got a new job, and we can't get her to come public. But she told me all this to me a couple of years ago when it was happening. So I, you know, I, Ryan is not making it up," he continued. "Samsel has been transferred to 19 different correctional facilities 28 times since his Jan. 30, 2021 arrest, all along pleading with jail guards and the courts for the surgery he was prescribed before his arrest that was scheduled March 11, 2021. It is now painstakingly obvious that the US Marshals are being ordered to move him before he gets medical care. He's about to get surgery, then the Bureau of Prisons moves him, a repeated nightmare that not only disrupts the plans instituted by doctors who are finally able to diagnose him, but the new facility doesn't know anything about the medical conditions.

"So, they deny him his medicine because they had no records that he was ordered to be on blood thinners. He has only received blood thinners that the doctors ordered for one or two months of the last three and a half years of his incarceration."

While medical deprivation is prevalent across the Bureau of Prisons system, it could also be a tactic employed by Biden's Justice Department to make an example of these demonstrators who sought to Stop the Steal.

"I think it's a combination," the former attorney, who practiced criminal defense in the swamps of Washington, D.C. for more than two decades explained. "The arrogant attitude of BOP -- that they can do whatever, they can do whatever they want, they're above the law and they have no rules is prevalent across many prisons before January 6. But it's also true that January 6 has been worse than normal and Ryan Samsel has been possibly the worst we've seen in terms of blatant bad faith by the Bureau of Prisons.

"They think if they squeeze him hard enough, he'll testify against Trump, and that's why they've been doing these things all along. They just persuaded Jenne Ellis, who is one of Trump's former lawyers, to testify against Trump, which they really can't do because of attorney-client privilege, but they don't care. DOJ prosecutors have shown that they are totally committed to believing that if they just squeeze a person hard enough, the secrets will come out.

"At least Samsel is fighting this and has the courage to fight. You know, for sure, you're not going to succeed if you don't fight."

Dominic Pezolla is in a similar situation, but not quite as dramatic as Samsel. Like Samsel, Pezzola interacted with at least one of the government's federal provocateurs during the Capitol riot.

Government plant Ray Epps put his arm around Samsel and whispered into his ear moments before a crowd of approximately four hundred pushed over the flimsy bike racks and five police officers fortifying the U.S. Capitol during the most massive demonstrations in U.S. history. A suspect that has yet to be identified by the Federal Bureau of Investigation identified by Sedition Hunters as #RedHatOverRedGlasses also brushed shoulders with Pezzola that fateful day.

Pezzola is also suing the Bureau of Prisons to permit him treatment for esophageal cancer he was diagnosed with in June.

"People might remember that like Ryan Samsel was next to Ray Epps and then went through the bike racks down the street, Dominic Pizzola was famous for breaking a window, one-half window, right next to this "red on red glasses" character who the government obviously knows who it is and won't tell us," Moseley noted. "So he's obviously, Red on Red is a provocateur because they're protecting him."

Samsel has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on attorneys for the expected result, a guilty conviction as has been the result of nearly 100 percent of Jan. 6 defendants who fought the fictitious felony counts on trial and refused to plea.

Former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne made a $20,000 contribution to Samsel's legal fund in April. That and hundreds of small donations from the American people Samsel used to retain mitigation consultant Sam Mangle, the same consultant hired by Steve K. Bannon and Peter Navarro before they turned themselves into prison for thought crimes.

To continue his fight for surgery, "There's a lot of filing fees. to make sure they don't play games," and Ryan will pay for surgery himself out of pocket," Moseley said. "Ryan served, everybody, not just the prison where he's at, and that means that everybody has to get copies. He copied his entire medical record, so they don't play games or lose them. It's a lot of postage and a lot of work by people helping him. It is easily expensive to bring the work to this point."

Other attorneys, including Woodward, claimed it would cost approximately $81,000 to sue the government for access to surgery.

WATCH: