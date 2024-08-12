Newfound Gratitude: Brittney Griner Cries During National Anthem at Olympics – (VIDEO)

Guest Post by Miriam Judith

Nothing makes you appreciate American freedom more than being locked away in a foreign prison for nearly a year.

Case in point Brittany Griner.

The formerly outspoken critic of the national anthem was seen with sentimental tears streaming down as the Star Spangled Banner was played during the medal ceremony at the Olympics.

In 2022, Griner spent almost 10 months in a Russian prison after being arrested for drug charges. The WNBA star was set to serve a 9-year sentence until being released during a prisoner exchange between the U.S. and Russia where a high-profile Russian arms dealer was traded in return.

The entire event seems to have prompted a change of heart for Griner, who stated in 2023 an intention of standing for the anthem and the country’s flag.

According to ESPN, Griner told reporters, “You have the right to protest, the right to be able to speak out, question, challenge and do all these things.”

Griner continued, “What I went through and everything, it just means a little bit more to me now. So I want to be able to stand. I was literally in a cage [in Russia] and could not stand the way I wanted to.”

“Just being able to hear my national anthem, see my flag, I definitely want to stand. Now everybody that will not stand or not come out, I totally support them 100 percent. That’s our right, as an American in this great country.”

After winning the Olympic gold medal with Team USA, Griner’s emotions could not be contained, and the basketball star has a newfound gratitude for this great country, according to USA TODAY.

“It means so much to me,” Griner said. “I didn’t think I’d be here, like I’ve said before. And then to be here winning gold for my country, representing, when my country fought so hard for me to even be standing here – yeah, this gold is going to hold a special place.”

Watch the video: