NEW VIDEO Discovered of Would-Be Assassin Thomas Crooks Jumping from Roof to Roof on Two Buildings Before Shooting at Butler Rally (VIDEO)

Last week a video surfaced of would-be assassin Thomas Crooks running on the roof of the AGR building moments before he fired at President Trump, injured the president, killed an innocent Trump supporter in the massive Butler, Pennsylvania crowd, and critically injured two other victims.

Fox News last week obtained video from James Copenhaver, one of the victims wounded by Democrat donor Thomas Crooks that shows the shooter moving across the roof of the American Glass Research (AGR) building minutes before the would-assassin tried to gun down Trump.

As Gateway Pundit readers know, the AGR building is where Crooks set up shop to carry out his assassination attempt. The Secret Service inexplicably left the area unguarded despite it being within 150 yards of President Trump and his stage, an easy shot for a decent shooter.

Local Pennsylvania police said that they warned the U.S. Secret Service that the warehouse where the shooter was positioned needed protection, and the Secret Service lied to them and refused to protect President Trump.

Now there is new video of Crooks running around on the roof of the AGR building before the shooting at the Butler rally.

The video shows Crooks jumping from one roof to another roof before he shot President Trump and several Trump supporters.

BWC2122111 Clip Stabilized overlay pic.twitter.com/Yw3zidU2oK — AdudeUknow (@uknow37884) August 11, 2024

The video was taken from a police camera – the number is posted on the video — BWC2122111 Clip.

@chrismartenson

Here is the screenshot with the timestamp of when this happened. The little red arrow is pointing to TMC getting on that roof and on way to Bldg 6.

Appears that this cop didn’t see him nor did the cop pulling into the parking lot. pic.twitter.com/2I4RQp2LVA — Lucy (@1776chrisschlep) August 11, 2024

Here is the full video from the police camera – 26 minutes long.

Video via AdudeUknow.

Trump rally Butler PA bodycam BWC2122111 pic.twitter.com/DX3SrZ7xUs — AdudeUknow (@uknow37884) August 9, 2024

Because of the Secret Service’s negligence, Trump was nearly killed, and a heroic firefighter lost his life.