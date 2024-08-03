New Jersey Man Consumes 10 Edibles, Attempts to Open American Airlines Flight Door After Being Rejected for Sex by Flight Attendant

A New Jersey man reportedly consumed an excessive amount of marijuana edibles before attempting to open the door of an American Airlines flight mid-air. The chaotic event unfolded on July 18, 2024, aboard flight #2101, which was en route from Seattle to Dallas.

According to court documents released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah, 26-year-old Eric Nicholas Gapco allegedly engaged in a series of disruptive behaviors that culminated in his attempt to breach the aircraft’s security.

Witnesses reported that after being rebuffed by a flight attendant when he propositioned her for sex, Gapco became increasingly agitated and began to act out.

Passengers and crew described a scene of chaos as Gapco ignored multiple requests to remain seated. He reportedly vaped on board, locked himself in the lavatory, and attempted to open the aircraft’s exterior doors.

The situation escalated to such a degree that the flight crew, along with several passengers, had no choice but to restrain Gapco using flexible restraints until they could safely land in Salt Lake City. Once the plane touched down at Salt Lake City International Airport, law enforcement was waiting to apprehend him.

More from the Dallas Morning News:

Initially, Gapco told arresting officers he had not taken drugs, then later said he had eaten about 10 marijuana edibles and was unsure of their THC content, according to court documents. Gapco may have self-reported PTSD and reportedly tried to give another passenger a bag of unknown pills, records show. Gapco is also accused of failing to follow instructions to remain in his seat, being repeatedly loud and bothering other passengers. Gapco’s lawyer did not respond to requests for comment Thursday. “The safety and security of our customers and team members is our top priority,” American Airlines told The Dallas Morning News in an emailed statement. “We thank our team members for their professionalism and our customers for their understanding.” At the airport, Gapco allegedly broke the glass of his holding cell and was taken to the hospital for evaluation, according to a Salt Lake County affidavit. Records allege he continuously screamed at nurses, doctors and others, using several obscenities, and spit in an officer’s face. Gapco faces a misdemeanor and two felony charges for his alleged actions at the airport, according to court records, and his bail was set at $2,000. He was booked in Salt Lake County jail on July 19, records show.

Video footage captures Gapco with his shirt off, yelling, “I am sane!” while crew members attempt to calm him. As he is escorted off the plane, he declares, “Donald Trump 2024, or Joe Biden, I don’t mind—I’m the new generation.”

WATCH: