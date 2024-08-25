New Jersey Democrat Senator Cory Booker Boasts on CNN: We Can “Kill the MAGA Strain of the Republican Party” This Year – Trump Campaign Responds

One month following the near-assassination of President Trump, elected Democrats still seem to have a fascination with violent words.

Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union” with host Jake Tapper. He boasted that Democrats could finally “kill the MAGA Strain” of the Republican Party by voting to elect Kamala Harris in November.

“What I know this election can do is finally kill that (MAGA) strain of the Republican Party,” Booker told Tapper. The host did not attempt to push back on Booker’s comment.

TAPPER: A new chapter? I mean, she’s the incumbent vice president. Democrats have controlled the White House for 12 of the last 16 years. How can Democrats talk about a new chapter? Turning the page, you guys are the ones writing the book?” BOOKER: Well, you know that that’s not true, Jake, because you know, politics like I do right now, we see the MAGA Republicans in Congress killing all kind of pragmatic policies that we need to get done. On the most contentious issue, we had a bipartisan deal settled by Senator Lankford, a right-wing Republican, and Chris Murphy, a blue-state Democrat. And what killed that deal wasn’t the sensible Republicans, but really people that were kowtowing to Donald Trump. His influence is egregious and incredible from his appointment of three people to the Supreme Court that are now rolling back the most fundamental of our rights and freedoms like bodily autonomy and reproductive rights. So to say that the MAGA Republicans are not still undermining common sense, pragmatic, sensible politics is just wrong, and what I know this election can do is finally kill that strain of the Republican Party in a way that I think helps the pragmatic Republicans come back.

Imagine what the response would be if a Republican had said this after someone had made an attempt on Harris’ life.

The Trump campaign responded to Booker via one of their social media accounts, @TrumpWarRoom, noting the timing between the New Jersey senator’s comments and the attempt on Trump’s life.

“It has been barely a month since the assassination attempt on President Trump and top Kamala surrogate Cory Booker is calling to ‘kill that [MAGA] strain of the Republican Party.'”